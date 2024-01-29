New ICER boss Sarah Emond keeps an eye on the bottom line

She’s the new head of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review , a nonprofit Boston drug-pricing watchdog group that scrutinizes, and often criticizes, how much drug companies charge for prescription medicines.

When thousands of drug industry executives and analysts converged on San Francisco for the recent four-day J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, some ponied up $1,000 or more a night for a hotel room in Union Square, where lodging costs inevitably soar during the biggest annual biopharma conference.

Emond said that as president of a nonprofit with an annual budget of $10 million — most of which comes from charitable sources — she couldn’t justify paying inflated prices for a room close enough to walk to the conference.

So she paid $300 a night to stay at an Aloft hotel a five-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport. She took a 40-minute subway ride back and forth to Union Square each day on the Bay Area Rapid Transit.

“As a steward of other people’s money, I tried my best to find a deal,” said Emond, 46, who succeeded ICER founder Steven Pearson as president on Jan. 1 after serving as chief operating officer. “We believe in thinking hard about how we spend money in the health care system in a way that’s based on value. And the value-based hotel price for me was closer to $300 rather than $1,500.”

Emond distinguished herself for more than frugality at the conference. She participated in a panel discussion on the costs and benefits of blockbuster medications that control weight and diabetes, such as Wegovy and Ozempic from Denmark’s Novo Nordisk and Mounjaro from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly. Those drugs have taken the industry by storm but have raised concerns about how private and public health insurers can afford them.

It was the first time J.P. Morgan had invited someone from ICER to participate in a conference discussion, she said. The drug industry has sometimes accused ICER of being a shill for health insurers and not fully appreciating the value brought by pricey new medicines.

Emond said the invitation validated ICER’s growing influence in discussions of drug prices.

“Being able to bring an independent perspective to conversations about price and access is desperately needed by our health care system,” she said.

Sara Fraim, CEO of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. courtesy of MassTLC

Fraim sees tech diversity efforts losing steam

As Sara Fraim begins her second year as chief executive of the Mass Technology Leadership Council, she has at least two tasks ahead of her: figure out why the state’s tech sector is becoming less diverse, and how to change the trend to get it back on track.

The trade group last week released its newest assessment of the Massachusetts tech economy, showing overall tech employment and job openings rising in recent years, through 2022. But the percentage of nonwhites in that workforce? It’s down to the lowest level in the five-year period that labor market analytics firm Lightcast analyzed on MassTLC’s behalf.

About 76 percent of the state’s nearly 500,000 tech workers in 2022 were white, compared to nearly 70 percent of the overall population of Massachusetts. The number of nonwhite tech workers fell by 5 percent from 2018 levels, while the number of whites in the field grew by nearly 20 percent.

The report doesn’t offer much of an explanation for the significant reversal. But Fraim has a few ideas. She said tech companies and industry groups became more intentional about diversifying in 2018 and 2019, the start of the time period covered by this report. Efforts accelerated in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd prompted a national reckoning on race.

But the sector’s intentionality seems to be fading amid economic headwinds, Fraim said. Budget cuts have led some firms to curb spending on diversity programs, including by reducing the executives and other staffers in charge of hiring and promoting people of color and women.

What’s next? Fraim wants MassTLC to increase the pace of its “Board Ready Bootcamps,” which provide professional development skills to people of color, perhaps by finding new funding sources to reduce the costs for individuals to participate.

Maybe more importantly, Fraim will get the word out.

“We’re going to continue to make noise,” Fraim said. “When there’s a lot of noise, people will stop and look.”

A campaign to legalize plant-based psychedelics in Massachusetts received $200,000 from Flipside Crypto CEO David Balter. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Push to legalize psychedelics draws some big-name backers

The biggest donor so far in a campaign to legalize plant-based psychedelics in Massachusetts happens to be a California soap company. But there are several local tech executives contributing to the cause as well.

The Massachusetts for Mental Health Options committee last week reported that it raised $3.9 million in 2023, and spent nearly all of it. Most of the money went to The Outreach Team, a grassroots organizing and signature collecting firm in Ithaca, N.Y., to help get the psychedelics question on the statewide ballot for November 2024. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state to legalize psychedelics after Oregon and Colorado.

The biggest donor to the Massachusetts campaign last year, with a gift of $1 million, was All One God Faith Inc., aka Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, led by psychedelics advocate David Bronner.

Some big names in Greater Boston’s tech sector also contributed. They include Flipside Crypto chief executive David Balter ($200,000), PillPack cofounder Elliot Cohen ($200,000), Pillar VC general partner Sarah Hodges ($50,000), ButcherBox chief executive Mike Salguero ($200,000, through his firm, Salguero Holdings), and HubSpot chief technology officer Dharmesh Shah ($600,000).

From Cohen’s perspective, psychedelics treatment can help patients who are poorly served by the traditional medical system or left out of it altogether. (Cohen moved to Utah just over a year ago, but still feels a strong connection to Massachusetts and wanted to help the campaign.)

Balter said one big reason he got involved was the plight of a family member who suffered from a mental health crisis several years ago. The availability of psychedelic treatments could have made a big difference, he said.

“We went through a long journey that is probably typical of many families,” Balter said. “When we came out the other side, it became really clear to me that this is not a good solution for folks in crisis, especially when there is medicine available that can transform lives . . . more quickly.”

Peter Bauer, who recently retired as CEO at Mimecast in Lexington. Mimecast

Bauer keeping busy in ‘retirement’

Retirement? What retirement?

As someone who just turned 50, Peter Bauer seems a little young to be retiring. That’s how Lexington email security firm Mimecast billed its cofounder’s departure earlier this month, as Bauer left the executive suite to make way for veteran cybersecurity executive Marc van Zadelhoff to take over as chief executive. Bauer said it was all part of a carefully planned transition, although he will remain a board member and investor in the company. (Bauer led the $5.8 billion sale of Mimecast two years ago to British private equity firm Permira.)

Bauer has plenty to keep him busy. On the business side, he has a family office investing in around two dozen startups, with a focus on climate-friendly technologies. Among them: KoalaLifter, a Spanish company that enables wind turbine repair without cranes, and Uberbinder, a Seattle business working on low-carbon concrete and asphalt.

Then there’s the politics. Bauer left his native South Africa more than two decades ago, first to England, and then to Massachusetts. But his homeland remains a big priority. Last week, during his first days of “retirement,” Bauer helped shepherd South African politician Mmusi Maimane around Boston. Maimane’s numerous stops included a meeting with Imari Paris Jeffries of Embrace Boston, a visit at the State House, a trip to Nubian Square, and an event moderated by Ira Jackson at the ‘Quin House. Jackson said about 100 people attended the event at the ‘Quin, which involved a conversation with former MIT chancellor Phillip Clay.

“I went skiing for 90 minutes,” Bauer said of his retirement, “and got right back into busy stuff.”

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.