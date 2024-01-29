Warren points to for-profit motives for Steward financial failings

Warren said she organized a briefing for the state’s congressional delegation on the status of Steward’s facilities here.

In a statement, Warren said she was concerned about Steward’s stability, and that she was appalled by allegations that the company’s financial problems are affecting patient care. Steward has said it is in such a dire position that it may not be able to continue providing services at its nine Massachusetts hospitals.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren said Monday that Steward Health Care’s explanations for its financial distress “do not add up,” blaming the hospital operator’s problems on the economic motivations of its for-profit business model.

”It’s clear that Steward executives put profits over patients and went to great lengths to hide critical information about its financial status from state officials, jeopardizing quality health care for the people of Massachusetts,” Warren said.

Notably, Steward has declined for years to file financial data with the state, a dispute that is the subject of ongoing litigation.

In a statement, Steward said it remains dedicated to its patients.

“Steward Health Care serves a patient population that are among the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable, and we are committed to continuing to care for them,” the statement said. “We are committed to working productively with public officials to ensure that we can provide uninterrupted and high-quality care for the communities we serve.”

Previously, Steward has said that the health system was struggling due in part to the relatively low rates it receives for services to Medicaid patients. And even for patients with better-paying commercial insurance, Steward said, its hospitals still receive lower payments than those made to academic medical centers.

But Warren said she is investigating the decisions that led to the ongoing public health crisis.

Steward has told state officials it has until the end of the month to come up with a plan to satisfy its lenders. As reported first by the Boston Globe, Steward has requested state money, voiced a desire to transfer ownership of some hospitals, and at times said it may have to close some facilities. In December, Steward publicly announced it will close its rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton.

Those conversations have alarmed other hospital executives and state officials, given that the company employs 16,000 in the state. Steward’s nine Massachusetts hospitals care for approximately 200,000 patients annually.

“My primary concern is the thousands of patients who face threats to care and the front-line health care workers whose jobs are at risk,” Warren said.

Warren’s statement comes as state legislators are working hurridly to prevent the closure of hospitals, meeting with state officials, health care workers and representatives from Steward.

State Representative Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat, said last week that he and his colleagues believe the state has tools to make sure communities continue to receive care. Beyond the broad public health authority the state already has, lawmakers were exploring other remedies, including legislation that would allow create a receivership process for hospitals.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.