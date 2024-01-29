Walmart to give stock to store managers

Walmart is further sweetening the perks for its US store managers as the nation’s largest retailer and private employer seeks to retain its leaders and attract new ones in a still competitive job market. Starting with the company’s new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, US store managers will receive up to $20,000 in Walmart stock grants every year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DEI

Tesla removes references to minority workers after Musk blasts DEI efforts

Tesla removed language about minority workers and supporting employee resource groups from one of its regulatory filings after chief executive Elon Musk’s recent comments criticizing diversity initiatives. In its latest 10-K filing released early Monday, Tesla omitted a line from a year ago that read: “With a majority-minority workforce, empowering our employee resource groups to take charge in driving initiatives that attract, develop and retain our passionate workforce is vital to our continued success.” Musk has repeatedly denounced diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in recent weeks on social media, calling them “literally the definition of racism.” In another post on X, the social network he owns, Musk said “DEI must DIE,” referring to the acronym for diversity policies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Amazon launches Prime Video with ads

Amazon, joining streaming peers like Netflix, Disney, and Peacock, began running ads on its US Prime Video service on Monday. Beside generating new revenue for its $50 billion-plus advertising business, the e-commerce giant is betting it can persuade viewers to shop from their televisions. Amazon has the potential to upend the status quo because it’s the world’s largest online retailer, with detailed shopping profiles on Prime Video viewers. The company has an unrivaled delivery network that can ship millions of products to much of the US population in a day or less. That combination could make the living room TV screen more than a place to spotlight brands. It could compel people to make purchases via smartphones, remote controls, or voice-activated devices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

IBM tells managers to move near an office or leave

IBM delivered a companywide ultimatum to managers who are still working remotely: move near an office or leave the company. All US managers must immediately report to an office or client location at least three days a week “regardless of current work location status,” according to a memo sent on Jan. 16 viewed by Bloomberg. Badge-in data will be used to “assess individual presence” and shared with managers and human resources, senior vice president John Granger wrote in the note. Those working remotely, other than employees with exceptions such as medical issues or military service, who don’t live close enough to commute to a facility must relocate near an IBM office by the start of August, according to the memo. That generally means within 50 miles, according to a person familiar with the rule who asked not to be identified speaking about corporate policy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO

Toyota halts shipments of 10 models over mishandling of engine tests

Toyota Motor said it had halted the global shipments of 10 vehicles after it discovered that an affiliate had mishandled the testing of diesel engines used in the automobiles, the latest embarrassing problem to hit the world’s biggest automaker in recent months. The Toyota affiliate used software to measure horsepower output that made “values appear smoother with less variation,” Toyota, the parent company, said in a statement Monday. The vehicles “meet engine output standards,” and there is no need to stop using the engines or the vehicles, the company said. Still, Toyota decided to stop shipping the 10 models that use the three diesel engines at issue. Among the models that will temporarily be shut down are the popular Hilux pickup truck and the Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Toyota did not say how many vehicles were affected. — NEW YORK TIMES

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Expedia takes on rival

Expedia is preparing to spend a record amount on marketing this year to narrow the gap with its vacation-rental rival Airbnb. Expedia aired a series of ads during the AFC and NFC American football championship games on Sunday that showed confused vacation guests checking into a farmhouse and a hexagon-shaped spaceship and struggling to settle in. The ads don’t mention Airbnb by name, but they were a clear reference to some of the eccentric homes its rival prides itself on. Later, the spots showed how renting at Vrbo, Expedia’s home-rental unit, would be a different, and supposedly better, experience. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Britain to ban disposable vapes, limit flavors

Britain’s government will ban the sale of disposable vapes and limit their cornucopia of flavors to prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine, officials said Monday. It also plans to stick to a contentious proposal to ban today’s young people from ever buying cigarettes. It is currently illegal to sell vapes or tobacco to children under 18 in the UK, but officials say that youth vaping has tripled in the past three years, and that cheap, colorful disposable vapes in flavors like bubblegum and candy floss are a “key driver.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

SoFi makes a profit for the first time

SoFi reached profitability for the first time, taking the fintech one step closer to chief executive Anthony Noto’s goal of turning the former anti-bank into a top 10 financial institution. Fourth-quarter net income was $48 million, the first profit under generally accepted accounting principles since the company went public in 2021, according to a statement Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Bayer stock drops after latest Roundup verdict

Bayer shares slumped after the German conglomerate was ordered to pay $2.25 billion to a former Roundup user who blamed the weed killer for his cancer. The verdict by a Philadelphia jury is the largest so far in five years of litigation over the herbicide. The ruling is a blow to chief executive Bill Anderson’s efforts to persuade investors that he can revive Bayer’s fortunes. The German conglomerate remains under pressure from the massive liability it inherited with its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. Bayer shares have lost almost 70 percent of their value since the deal closed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Probe into Dodge and Ram vehicles ends without recall

US auto safety regulators will not seek a recall after a seven-year investigation into complaints that Dodge and Ram vehicles can roll away after being shifted into park. The problem was similar to one that was blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, although the company was in the process of recalling his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to address the issue. The investigation, opened in December of 2016, covered almost 1.3 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks from the 2013 to 2017 model years, as well as Dodge Durango SUVs from 2014 through 2017. At issue were electronic dial-like rotary gear selector knobs that were new at the time and different from previous mechanical shifters that used a lever to select gears. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Oregon weekly closed after embezzlement to reopen

A weekly newspaper in Oregon that laid off all of its workers in December after an employee embezzled tens of thousands of dollars will resume its print edition Feb. 8 after raising enough money through donations, its editor said Sunday. The newspaper, The Eugene Weekly, abruptly stopped printing after it discovered financial problems, including money not being paid into employee retirement accounts and $70,000 in unpaid bills to the newspaper’s printer, leading it to lay off all 10 of its staff members just days before Christmas, its editor, Camilla Mortensen, said at the time. — NEW YORK TIMES