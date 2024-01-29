My new neighbors want to get together, but I’d rather keep them at arm’s length

I recently moved, and several nice people in my building have persistently expressed interest in getting together. Unfortunately none of them drives and all have multiple medical problems. I’m 70 and do so much caregiving for family already. I don’t want to start something that I just can’t commit to. How can I deal with this? Please don’t suggest small doses because these situations usually become all-consuming for me (I have problems with boundaries — and a therapist I’m working on it with).

You see these social overtures as potential traps and burdens, as indeed they might become if you’re the kind of person whom someone will list as their emergency contact after one coffee date. That feeling probably leads to a bit of guilt, but here’s the thing: Your neighbors don’t know how you feel. So fortify your inner Margot Robbie (the best actress), and decline their invitations not as if you were refusing to do a favor, but as if you unfortunately must say no to an intriguing and delightful possibility. “It’s so lovely of you to ask and I wish I could, but my life is overwhelming right now and I’m just not in a position to start new social activities. So frustrating! But you’re a wonderful neighbor and I will let you know if things change for me.”

Then go ABC on your neighbors: Always Brisk & Cheerful. Take control of conversations and stay in motion. Remember little things about them so that you can ask pertinent questions that make them feel seen (sports talk for the Sox fan, weather for the gardeners, etc.). This is the way to be “Oh, M.H., so sweet but always so busy!” instead of “M.H. certainly is antisocial.”

My son is turning 1 and my husband wants to have a party. I do not want friends and family bringing gifts — we have so many toys already. However, I know my mother-in-law will disregard and bring a gift. I would prefer anyone who wants to give a gift to instead make a contribution to the education fund I set up when he was born. How do I best communicate that without being tacky or coming off as greedy?

M.O. / Holliston

There really isn’t any way to say “no gifts, but if gift, this gift” — not because it’s tacky, exactly, but because it’s confusing and the very definition of mixed signals. Request no gifts on the invite, and maybe add a line that “we have no room for more toys!” so guests will know you really mean it.

Your mother-in-law is a special case, and you and/or your husband should have a separate conversation with her on the topic of gifts and the future and all that. Your husband should take the lead on this discussion, since she’s his family.

















Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.