Barnstable school bus driver, 80, indicted for allegedly molesting two minors on bus

No lawyer was listed for Hyland in Barnstable Superior Court records; he’d been represented in September by the state public defender agency in Barnstable District Court, where he was arraigned on charges related to one alleged victim.

A Barnstable County grand jury on Friday handed up indictments charging Jeffrey A. Hyland with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and reckless endangerment of a child, as well as a single count of witness intimidation, Galibois’s office said in a statement.

An 80-year-old West Yarmouth man was recently indicted on charges of indecently assaulting two minors last year on a school bus he drove in Barnstable, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’s office.

Advertisement

The second alleged victim came forward in early October, prosecutors said. A request for comment was sent to the public defender agency on Monday.

Galibois’s office said Barnstable police on Sept. 13 had received “a report of an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver,” later allegedly identified as Hyland. Police recovered “corroborating evidence” of that alleged assault, according to the statement, which didn’t elaborate.

Then on Oct. 3, officials said, “it was reported to the Barnstable Police that another juvenile victim had alleged that the same bus driver, Jeffrey Hyland, had inappropriately touched them” on the bus.

No arraignment date has been set for Hyland in superior court, according to prosecutors.

He was released on recognizance following his September arraignment in district court, with conditions including that he have no contact with the first alleged victim, stay away from her, and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Phone numbers listed for Hyland weren’t in service on Monday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Advertisement









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.