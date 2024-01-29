Bands of snow along the coastline could last into Monday afternoon

Notice on the predictive radar loop ending at 5 pm, there is still some precipitation over southeastern Massachusetts.

South of Boston additional snow showers and bands of snow along the coastline can last into the afternoon or even evening.

Snow will come to an end by mid-morning Monday with cloudy skies remaining the rest of the day. A few snow showers will linger over inland areas through mid-morning, but they won’t amount to anything more than a coating or so.

As colder air rushes in behind the departing storm, there will be some activity coming in off the ocean in the form of snow. There could be up to a couple of inches in isolated locations in Plymouth County. This doesn’t mean the entire South Shore will have 2 inches of snow, just in some bands those amounts can occur.

Any additional snowfall will be light on Monday. Dave Epstein

On the Cape and the Islands, a mixed bag of precipitation will change over to snow before ending this evening. There could be a coating to an inch or two in those locations.

It’s back to some sunshine for Tuesday after an absence of clear skies for many days. Temperatures are going to be quite cold, staying in the 20s, which is 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Of course, we are headed closer and closer to spring and average temperatures are now slowly rising.

February can certainly bring cold weather, but as of now overnight lows are running fourth warmest on record. This is likely going to fluctuate in the coming weeks but in the absence of any prolonged unusual cold, this will be another winter without much of it.

Winter is the fastest warming season and when you look at some of the warmest winters on record, many of them are over the past 25 years.

Overnight lows are running the fourth warmest on record. Notice the plethora of recent years at the top of the list. NOAA Data

The rest of this week actually looks relatively innocuous, with just the chance for a few snow showers sometime Thursday or Friday. Colder air works in for the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the 30s.

Thereafter we probably see average or slightly above average temperatures as we head into the first full week of February. It actually also looks like it’s going to be drier than average, which is something I think most of us can agree is going to be welcome.