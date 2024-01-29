Cockpit door found six miles away from crash site in New Hampshire

The left cockpit door of the Beech C99 plane that crashed in Londonderry, N.H., last week was found six miles away, officials said Monday.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board found the door of the two-engine aircraft on Sunday, the agency said.
The small plane crashed Friday in a wooded area just 70 feet from a single-family home. The pilot survived and was taken to a Boston hospital.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, the NTSB. A preliminary report is expected to be released next month, although complete investigations can take as long as two years, the agency said.
Advertisement
The pilot, who was flying for a package delivery business called Wiggins Air, had left Manchester-Boston Regional Airport en route to Presque Isle, Maine, when the plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. The plane’s 250 gallons of jet fuel was spilled but did not catch fire, officials said. Firefighers extricated the pilot from the wreckage.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.