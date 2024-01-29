Supreme Judicial Court decision leaves Trump on MA primary ballot, for now

Associate Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote in an eight-page ruling that the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission had been correct when it said last week that it did not have jurisdiction to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot. The commission said it did not have the authority to remove Trump because his name was not appearing on the ballot through a procedure that the body has jurisdiction over, such as the submission of nomination papers. Rather, Trump’s name was placed on the ballot after it was submitted by the state Republican Party.

Donald J. Trump will remain on the Massachusetts presidential primary ballot, for now, after a judge on Massachusetts’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled on procedural grounds Monday that the state’s ballot law commission does not have the authority to remove him.

“This language makes clear that [state statute] does not, in the current context, provide the commission with the authority or jurisdiction suggested by the petitioners,” Gaziano wrote Monday.

For now, that means Republican voters can expect to see Trump’s name on their March 5 primary ballots, though those pushing the effort here plan to appeal Gaziano’s decision to the full court.

The Massachusetts effort is just one of dozens of similar ones in other states to declare Trump ineligible for the White House under a rarely used clause in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision which bars from major elected office those who, “having previously taken an oath . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

In Maine, the secretary of state last month barred Trump from the state’s Republican primary, and in Colorado, the state Supreme Court also ruled Trump was ineligible. The decision in that case is on hold, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in it on Feb. 8. The high court’s decision could carry major implications for local efforts to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Gaziano wrote Monday that he “need not address the underlying merits of the petitioners arguments, i.e., whether Trump is disqualified from serving as President under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment” as the Supreme Court “may resolve the underlying issue.”

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the prominent labor attorney and former Democratic candidate for state attorney general who has been leading the Massachusetts effort along with the group Free Speech for People, said the court and the ballot law commission “just got it wrong” and emphasized that the decision was made only on procedural grounds.

“Somehow, because this is Donald Trump, everyone seems to be bending over backwards for a way to prevent our courts from adjudicating the constitutional case on the merits,” Liss-Riordan said in an interview. She is “working on papers as we speak” to ask the full SJC to review the case, she added on Monday.

Liss-Riordan has said that Secretary of State William F. Galvin was wrong to place Trump on the ballot after the state Republican Party submitted Trump’s name. Galvin, a Democrat, argued that state law does not block candidates who would be ineligible to serve from appearing on the ballot before voters.

Marc Salinas, a Massachusetts attorney working for Trump and the state Republican party on the case, applauded Monday’s decision from Gaziano. He said he was not surprised to hear that Liss-Riordan plans to appeal the decision, and added that he expects the full court will rule for Trump, too.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.