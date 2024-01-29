A woman’s body was found hidden inside a chimney in Dorchester in 2005. Who was she?

They had been hired to clean out a furnace at 17-19 Winter St., an apartment complex in the Meeting House Hill section of Dorchester. But when they went down to the basement and opened the clean-out door to the chimney, they found it blocked with concrete.

Oct. 14, 2005, may have seemed like a typical workday for Mike Scanlan, a retired firefighter who ran a chimney sweep business. It was a rainy Friday morning and he was working with his son, David, on a job in Dorchester.

“It was very strange,” David Scanlan recalled in a recent phone interview. “He and I saw it and thought, ‘Why would someone put cement in there?’”

Advertisement

They used hammers to break through but encountered a second barrier of pressure-treated wood. Once they got past that, Mike Scanlan was shoveling out soot and ashes when he hit something hard, his son recalled. At first, he thought it was a tree trunk or a branch. But when he pulled it out, he was stunned to see it was a human arm.

Get Cold Case Files A newsletter that will take you on a deep dive into unsolved homicides that have stymied law enforcement for years to recent discoveries of bodies that have yet to be identified. Enter Email Sign Up

“You could see the nails on the hands. The nails were painted,” David Scanlan recalled. “From that point we didn’t go any further and we called the police.”

His father, who died in 2020, was interviewed by the Globe after he and his son made the horrific discovery.

“My shovel hit what I thought was a tree stump, but I pulled it out and I just dropped it on the ground,” Mike Scanlan said. . “Then my shovel hit something else — it happened to be part of an arm ... I called 911 the minute I got that arm and the hand out.”

“It looked like they were there for a while,” Mike Scanlan said. . “The hand was a woman’s hand. There was like phony fingernails on it.”

Advertisement

This article appeared in the Globe on Dec. 21, 2005, after authorities confirmed that the woman had been a victim of a homicide. Boston Globe Archives

That December, authorities announced that the woman had been murdered. Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office, told the Globe the remains had been examined by a forensic anthropologist and the chief medical examiner’s office.

“There are many details about this person and how she died that may be known only to her killer and, little by little, by us,” Procopio said at the time.

The cause of death was “violence from undetermined causes,” the Globe reported.

Authorities later released more details about the unidentified woman. She was a mother to at least one child, who today would be at least 18.

She was born between 1965 and 1980, investigators determined. She was 5 feet 2 inches tall, with dark brown hair that went past her shoulders. She had no scars, tattoos, or broken bones.

Authorities believed she was of mixed ethnicity and had undergone significant dental work that included reconstructed porcelain teeth and a “distinctive dental plate that may have been constructed in a Caribbean nation or in the Northeastern United States by a dentist with training in the Caribbean.”

Based on forensic genealogy, the FBI said the woman’s ancestry went back to Brazil “as a place of origin.”

The woman had been wearing Cherokee brand denim stretch pants, beige panties made by Jolie Intimates, and white socks.

She also had red plastic fingernails, which David Scanlan still remembers seeing that fateful day.

Investigators were photographed at the scene of the apartment complex on Winter Street in Dorchester after the body of a woman was found in the basement on Oct. 14, 2005. Boston Globe Archives

Investigators determined that the chimney had once been used as an incinerator but had been out of commission since the 1960s.

Advertisement

Scanlan said the concrete they found inside didn’t look very old and wasn’t dirty with soot.

It looked like it “was poured in by somebody,” he said. “It was definitely on purpose.”

Who was the woman? Who killed her, and then entombed her body in the chimney?

Those are all questions that investigators hope to answer.

“We always wondered who she was,” Scanlan said.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case can call the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.