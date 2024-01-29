Drag queens overcome N.H. lawmaker’s immunity claim in defamation case

“A legislator’s explanation of his positions, whether at a town council meeting or to a reporter, do not qualify as ‘legislative acts,’” Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Brian T. Tucker wrote in his decision.

Representative David C. Love’s attorneys had argued he’s entitled to absolute immunity under the New Hampshire Constitution because he was talking about legislation when he made the allegedly defamatory comments in 2022. But a judge rejected that argument this month, ruling that Love’s legislative immunity does not apply to statements made during a Derry Town Council meeting or a news interview.

A defamation lawsuit two drag performers filed against a New Hampshire lawmaker will proceed toward trial after a judge declined to dismiss the case.

Love, a Republican from Derry, sponsored an ill-fated bill in 2022 to require public libraries to conduct background checks on all staff and volunteers after hearing about library events featuring drag queens. He said he hoped the measure would protect kids. He raised concerns about two drag performers in particular without naming them.

Love testified that one performer had been seen “rubbing butts” with kids during an event that was held at a private venue in Derry after opponents objected to holding the event at the local library, and he testified that another had been revealed to be a “convicted sex offender” after an event at a library in Nashua — but he didn’t have his facts straight.

Love expounded on his testimony during a subsequent news interview and town meeting. He reportedly said constituents had relayed concerns to him about the alleged butt-rubbing, and he recalled reading an article about the Nashua performer’s alleged sex offender status. But his attorneys later wrote in a court filing that he was actually thinking of an article about an incident in Houston, Texas.

The plaintiffs, Michael McMahon of Danville and Robert Champion of Bow, said the public clearly understood Love was referring to them when he falsely claimed they had engaged in sexual misconduct.

McMahon, who uses the stage name Clara Divine, had performed for a family-friendly storytime event at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, and Champion, who uses the stage name Monique Toosoon, had performed for a teen-oriented event at the Nashua Public Library.

Their lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, alleges Love spoke with hostility toward the LGBTQ community and abused his power based on his animus toward drag queen story hour events.

Love claimed the lawsuit hadn’t adequately alleged that his comments were about the plaintiffs, but the judge disagreed.

“The complaint includes sufficient factual allegations from which to infer the performers were plaintiffs Champion and McMahon respectively,” Tucker wrote. “And as noted, it states that Love subsequently contacted Champion directly and McMahon through his mother to acknowledge his statements about them were mistaken.”

Tucker added that the complaint outlines a “plausible” defamation claim for each plaintiff. The decision means the case can proceed toward trial, giving Champion and McMahon an opportunity to prove their allegations against Love.

Love declined to comment on the status of his case. His attorneys, Gretchen M. Wade and Michael J. Tierney, did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

Timothy J. McLaughlin, an attorney for the plaintiffs, did not respond either.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.