Florida resort must pay $110k and restore clear-cut mangroves, in one of state’s largest penalties

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said on Friday that the owner and lessee of Sandpiper Bay Resort at Port St. Lucie must pay an $110,000 fine and fully restore 17,789 square feet of mangroves that were illegally clear-cut along the St. Lucie River last May.

A Florida resort where Rhode Island entrepreneur Michael A. Mota was a paid adviser has been issued one of the largest penalties in the state’s history for destruction of protected mangroves .

The owner, Store Capital Acquisitions, LLC, of Arizona, and its lessee, Altitude Hospitality, LLC, of Florida, signed the consent order last week that includes the fine and plans to restore the mangroves and wetlands that had been filled in.

Mota was representing the resort’s owner when the DEP launched its investigation into the clearcutting at Sandpiper Bay resort in mid-May.

The resort was in the middle of an extensive renovation when a local fisherman noticed that the mangroves along the river’s edge had been chopped down. Their removal gave the resort a clear view of the St. Lucie River. Their loss also put the resort in danger of erosion and storm damage, and destroyed the natural marine and wildlife habitats.

Mangroves are protected under Florida Statute. James Dirks, the fisherman who’d reported the damage to Florida DEP, said that the fish and wildlife there have since disappeared.

Mota and his business partner, Florida developer Jerrold Krystoff, were paid $314,000 for “participatory advisory work” for Sandpiper Bay, according to a recent filing by their public company, Bayport International Holdings, Inc.

Mota and the property manager told the DEP staff “that the reasoning behind the mangrove removal/cutting was because of a tornado that had impacted the mangroves,” according to the inspection report. “However, the mangroves observed in roll-off dumpsters were full of foliage and healthy.”

There also wasn’t any tornado in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Nor would a tornado destroy mangroves, which are known for their resilience.

Mota did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment Monday, but has previously denied involvement. “I DID NOT CUT ANYTHING DOWN. I know there was a tornado and storm that happened at the property,” Mota said in an email to the Globe last June. “I was there after the storm … that is when I met the [DEP] representatives.”

The owners of a landscaping company who were fined for trimming the mangroves without the required certification told the Globe that Mota was in charge of “anything big” at the resort. Other laborers were hired to remove the mangroves, according to a DEP spokesman.

Mota is president of Bayport International Holdings, and CEO of VirtualCons, a company that holds Hollywood mobster conventions and launched its own cryptocurrency. He is also CEO at Skyline at Waterplace, a venue in downtown Providence that is fighting eviction. He had led a group in an unsuccessful attempt to foreclose on the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket to turn the property into veterans’ housing and affordable housing.

After touting its plans for Memorial Hospital for months — making misleading and false statements in its public filings to the OTC Markets — Bayport has since abandoned its effort.

The New York investment firm Feenix Venture Partners, which loaned money to the current owners of Memorial Hospital, is also involved with Sandpiper Bay.

Keith Lee, who is Feenix’s CEO, is also the responsible party for Altitude Hospitality, the Florida lessee of Sandpiper Bay Resort, and he signed the consent order on their behalf.

Neither Lee nor Chad Freed, executive vice president of Store Capital Acquisitions responded to requests for comment Monday.

Altitude Hospitality must pay $110,395 to the Florida DEP within 30 days, and complete the mangrove restoration and monitoring plan in 120 days. The resort is required to plant 2,780 mangroves of various sizes over an 11,500 square foot area, and follow an inspection program for five years to monitor the success of the restoration project.

Altitude and Store Capital will have to pay $1,000 per day should they fail to comply with the order.





