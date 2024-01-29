Here’s how much snow fell across Southern New England

Anywhere from a coating of snow in Boston to about 7 inches in northern Worcester County and the Berkshires had fallen in Massachusetts as of Monday morning from a coastal storm that was expected to deliver an inch of additional snow before moving out later today. New Hampshire saw up to a foot of snow and southern Maine upwards of 6 inches fell.
“You really have to go further north from Lowell and into northern Worcester and Middlesex counties before you see several inches of snow,” said meteorologist Andrew Loconto, with the National Weather Service in Norton. “Elevation played a big role with this storm.”
The snow has wrapped up in western and central Massachusetts with only lingering snow showers or flurries expected in the Boston area and across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape.
“Snow showers across the interior end this morning with additional accumulations of 1 inch or less” expected, the NWS said Monday morning. “Snow showers will linger southeast of the Boston-to-Providence corridor into the afternoon and even tonight in spots.”
Here’s a look at how much snow fell in various locations based on National Weather Service information as of early Monday:
Massachusetts
Bristol County
Norton – 0.1 inch
Essex County
Haverhill – 2 inches
Methuen – 1 inch
Hampden County
Southwick – 2.3 inches
Chicopee – 2.1 inches
Hampden – 1.8 inches
Holland – 1 inch
West Springfield – 0.5 inches
Hampshire County
Plainfield – 5.5 inches
Westhampton – 1 inch
Middlesex County
Ashby – 7 inches
Chelmsford – 1.5 inches
Hopkinton – 0.5 inches
Lowell – 1.4 inches
Stow – 0.8 inches
Suffolk County
Boston – 0.2 inches
Logan Airport – 0.3 inches
Worcester County
Lunenburg – 6.1 inches
Fitchburg – 4.1 inches
Hubbardston – 3.5 inches
Leominster – 3.5 inches
New Hampshire
Francestown -- 9.3 inches
Concord -- 6.6 inches
Manchester -- 5.8 inches
Portsmouth -- 3.6 inches
Rhode Island
Harrisville -- 1.5 inches
Providence -- 0.2 inches
T.F. Green Airport (Warwick) -- 0.2 inches
Cumberland -- Trace
Maine
Gray -- 7 inches
Freedom -- 6.1 inches
Lewiston -- 4.8 inches
Portland Airport -- 4.7 inches
Rockland -- 4 inches
Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.