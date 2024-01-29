Here’s how much snow fell across Southern New England

Anywhere from a coating of snow in Boston to about 7 inches in northern Worcester County and the Berkshires had fallen in Massachusetts as of Monday morning from a coastal storm that was expected to deliver an inch of additional snow before moving out later today. New Hampshire saw up to a foot of snow and southern Maine upwards of 6 inches fell.

“You really have to go further north from Lowell and into northern Worcester and Middlesex counties before you see several inches of snow,” said meteorologist Andrew Loconto, with the National Weather Service in Norton. “Elevation played a big role with this storm.”