Here’s how much snow fell across Southern New England

By Marianne Mizera Globe Staff,Updated January 29, 2024, 9 minutes ago
Anywhere from a coating of snow in Boston to about 7 inches in northern Worcester County and the Berkshires had fallen in Massachusetts as of Monday morning from a coastal storm that was expected to deliver an inch of additional snow before moving out later today. New Hampshire saw up to a foot of snow and southern Maine upwards of 6 inches fell.

“You really have to go further north from Lowell and into northern Worcester and Middlesex counties before you see several inches of snow,” said meteorologist Andrew Loconto, with the National Weather Service in Norton. “Elevation played a big role with this storm.”

The snow has wrapped up in western and central Massachusetts with only lingering snow showers or flurries expected in the Boston area and across southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape.

“Snow showers across the interior end this morning with additional accumulations of 1 inch or less” expected, the NWS said Monday morning. “Snow showers will linger southeast of the Boston-to-Providence corridor into the afternoon and even tonight in spots.”

Here’s a look at how much snow fell in various locations based on National Weather Service information as of early Monday:

Massachusetts

Bristol County

Norton – 0.1 inch

Essex County

Haverhill – 2 inches

Methuen – 1 inch

Hampden County

Southwick – 2.3 inches

Chicopee –  2.1 inches

Hampden – 1.8 inches

Holland – 1 inch

West Springfield  – 0.5 inches

Hampshire County

Plainfield – 5.5 inches

Westhampton – 1 inch

Middlesex County

Ashby – 7 inches

Chelmsford – 1.5 inches

Hopkinton – 0.5 inches

Lowell – 1.4 inches

Stow – 0.8 inches

Suffolk County

Boston –  0.2 inches

Logan Airport – 0.3 inches

Worcester County

Lunenburg  – 6.1 inches

Fitchburg  – 4.1 inches

Hubbardston – 3.5 inches

Leominster – 3.5 inches

New Hampshire

Francestown -- 9.3 inches

Concord -- 6.6 inches

Manchester -- 5.8 inches

Portsmouth -- 3.6 inches

Rhode Island

Harrisville -- 1.5 inches

Providence -- 0.2 inches

T.F. Green Airport (Warwick) -- 0.2 inches

Cumberland -- Trace

Maine

Gray -- 7 inches

Freedom -- 6.1 inches

Lewiston -- 4.8 inches

Portland Airport -- 4.7 inches

Rockland -- 4 inches




Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.

