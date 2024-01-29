fb-pixelWorcester schools canceled, janior-comedian Jimmy Cash relays the news Skip to main content

Snow closes Worcester schools and janitor-comedian Jimmy Cash relays the news: ‘Play Fortnite for 8 hours’

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 29, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Jimmy Cash is photographed outside the school where he works as a janitor, holding his work keys. By night Cash works as a stand-up comedian.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Jimmy Cash, the custodian-turned-comedian from Worcester, appeared as a spokesperson for the Worcester Public Schools Sunday night to announce that schools would be closed.

Cash was featured in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the Worcester Public Schools would be closed Monday because of snow.

“School will be canceled and there is not a thing that you can do about it. So stay home, read a book for like 20 minutes and then play Fortnite for 8 hours. It doesn’t really matter. Or go out and shovel your neighbors house, try to make a little bit of dough. Or do it out of the kindness of your heart,” said Cash, in a post on the Worcester Public Schools account.

“These roads are wet, wild, and dangerous and slippery. I’ve had bus drivers begging us not to have school tomorrow.”

Cash is well-known in the Worcester Public Schools system, where he works as a custodian at an elementary school. When he’s not at school, Cash moonlights as a stand-up comedian. He has opened for comedian Bob Marley and won Last Comix Standing 2021 at Mohegan Sun.

Cash has built a large following on social media, and currently has more than 689,000 followers on his TikTok channel, @janitorwithstamina.

He’ll be performing live at venues in New York and Pennsylvania in February, and at the Portsmouth Music Hall in New Hampshire and Tuckerman Hall in Worcester in March.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

