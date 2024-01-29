Snow closes Worcester schools and janitor-comedian Jimmy Cash relays the news: ‘Play Fortnite for 8 hours’

Jimmy Cash, the custodian-turned-comedian from Worcester, appeared as a spokesperson for the Worcester Public Schools Sunday night to announce that schools would be closed.

Cash was featured in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the Worcester Public Schools would be closed Monday because of snow.

“School will be canceled and there is not a thing that you can do about it. So stay home, read a book for like 20 minutes and then play Fortnite for 8 hours. It doesn’t really matter. Or go out and shovel your neighbors house, try to make a little bit of dough. Or do it out of the kindness of your heart,” said Cash, in a post on the Worcester Public Schools account.