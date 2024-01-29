Snow closes Worcester schools and janitor-comedian Jimmy Cash relays the news: ‘Play Fortnite for 8 hours’

Jimmy Cash, the custodian-turned-comedian from Worcester, appeared as a spokesperson for the Worcester Public Schools Sunday night to announce that schools would be closed.
Cash was featured in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the Worcester Public Schools would be closed Monday because of snow.
“School will be canceled and there is not a thing that you can do about it. So stay home, read a book for like 20 minutes and then play Fortnite for 8 hours. It doesn’t really matter. Or go out and shovel your neighbors house, try to make a little bit of dough. Or do it out of the kindness of your heart,” said Cash, in a post on the Worcester Public Schools account.
“These roads are wet, wild, and dangerous and slippery. I’ve had bus drivers begging us not to have school tomorrow.”
❄️☃️Worcester Public Schools Closed on Monday, January 29:— Worcester Schools (@worcesterpublic) January 29, 2024
Due to the forecast and timing for accumulating snow, all Worcester Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 29.
Head Start and before- and after-school activities are also canceled. pic.twitter.com/ZYWWFmZCgT
Cash is well-known in the Worcester Public Schools system, where he works as a custodian at an elementary school. When he’s not at school, Cash moonlights as a stand-up comedian. He has opened for comedian Bob Marley and won Last Comix Standing 2021 at Mohegan Sun.
Cash has built a large following on social media, and currently has more than 689,000 followers on his TikTok channel, @janitorwithstamina.
He’ll be performing live at venues in New York and Pennsylvania in February, and at the Portsmouth Music Hall in New Hampshire and Tuckerman Hall in Worcester in March.
