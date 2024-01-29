Investigators had all but given up on tracking down Kaitlin Armstrong. Then they put out an ad for a yoga instructor.

Officials say Armstrong killed Wilson in a jealous rage. The 25-year-old, who was known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend a few months prior. In a new episode of “ 48 Hours ” on Saturday, investigators who tracked Armstrong shared more details about how they caught the fugitive.

The case drew international attention when Kaitlin Armstrong fled, sparking a manhunt that lasted for more than a month. She was eventually found in Santa Teresa, a coastal village in Costa Rica, and in November was convicted of Wilson’s murder. She has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

In May 2022, the killing of Vermont native Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas, stunned the world of elite cycling.

Boyfriend Colin Strickland described Armstrong as the ‘jealous type’

After Wilson was killed, Colin Strickland wrote on social media that he and Wilson had a “brief romantic relationship” during a short breakup with Armstrong about six months earlier, according to the episode. He said their romantic involvement ended after a week or so, and their relationship had since become “platonic and professional.”

When Strickland was interviewed by authorities a day after the shooting, Austin Police Officer Marc McLeod said he was cooperative and “very forthcoming.” He told investigators that on the day Wilson was killed, he had gone swimming with her at an outdoor pool before they went out to eat, according to “48 Hours.”

According to McLeod, Strickland portrayed Armstrong as the “jealous type,” telling detectives that “Mo’s not in my phone as Mo.” He told investigators that he saved Wilson’s number under an alias in his contacts and lied to Armstrong on the day that Wilson was killed, saying his phone had died while running an errand to avoid telling her he had been out with Wilson.

Phone call from friend of Armstrong

When detectives interviewed Armstrong, she seemed “almost completely disinterested,” Austin Police Officer Jonathan Riley said on the show. Investigators had picked her up on an old arrest warrant — she had failed to pay for a Botox treatment — but had to let her go because her birthdate did not match the date on the warrant and they did not have enough evidence to charge her in the slaying. But two days after the interview, police received a call from a friend of Armstrong who said she “was so angry about Strickland’s relationship with Wilson that she wanted to kill her,” according to the episode.

Strickland bought guns for Armstrong and himself

Strickland told investigators that he had purchased guns for himself and Armstrong for security. He told detectives they kept two guns at his house and that they had taken lessons together, McLeod said.

Armstrong’s phone was not connected to a cell network

On the night that Wilson was killed, Armstrong’s phone was not connected to a cell network, Riley said. It was unclear whether she had turned it off or put it on airplane mode, but “something happened that her phone was not communicating with any cellphone towers,” he said. Riley said he “absolutely” thought Armstrong had done this on purpose. “If your phone is off and not connected to a network, you’re either the victim of a crime or you’re probably committing one,” he said.

Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee the country

After Armstrong disappeared, Deputy US Marshals Damien Fernandez and Emir Perez joined Riley and McLeod on the case, according to the episode. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force suspected that Armstrong may have gone to her sister Christie’s home in upstate New York. When another marshal spoke with Christie, she confirmed that Armstrong had stayed with her for a couple of days before she dropped her off at Newark Airport, Perez said. Christie also told the marshal that her passport appeared to be missing.

When investigators did not find any flight reservations under Kaitlin Armstrong’s name, they reached out to a contact at the Homeland Security Department who told them that Christie Armstrong had taken a one-way flight from Newark, N.J., to Costa Rica, Riley said. Marshals suspected Armstrong used her sister’s passport to flee. Christie has not been charged in connection to the case, according to the episode.

US Marshals connect with American businessman about Armstrong

When Perez and Fernandez arrived in Costa Rica, Armstrong had already been there for a month. Investigators believed Armstrong had made contact with an American businessman at some point, but the first few times they called him he hung up, believing it was a scam call, McLeod said.

When he finally stayed on the line, investigators sent him a picture of Armstrong. He confirmed it was Armstrong in the picture but that “she doesn’t look like that and she’s not using that name,” McLeod said. He told detectives that Armstrong was going by the name “Beth” and that she had cut her hair and dyed it red.

The man told investigators that he met her at a yoga studio in Jacó, McLeod said.

An operative takes yoga classes in Santa Teresa

Fernandez and Perez had no luck looking for Armstrong in Jacó and went to Santa Teresa — a small village on the coast — after receiving a tip from a source.

There, they had one of their female operatives take three different yoga classes and built connections with locals, who would send the marshals pictures if they thought they had spotted her, Fernandez said. Armstrong was using multiple names.

Authorities put out an ad for a yoga instructor in the area

Growing desperate in their search, Perez and Fernandez said they decided to put out an ad for a yoga instructor on a local Facebook page. After almost a week without a response, the marshals returned to San José and were preparing to head home when they heard back from a yoga instructor who “said they wanted to meet with us at a particular hostel,” Perez said. Tourism Police Lieutenant Juan Carlos Solanos’s team helped the marshals by conducting surveillance on a hostel called “Don Jon’s,” according to the episode. Officials believed the instructor who answered the ad was staying there.

Perez said officials were wary of scaring her off, so he approached her alone and pretended to be a tourist. He spoke to her in Spanish. When Perez got closer, he said he “noticed that she had a bandage on her nose and possibly her lips were swollen,” but her eyes were “the exact same ones that I saw in the picture.”

“That’s her. She’s in there,” Fernandez recalled Perez saying to him after he got in the car.

Local police then moved in to arrest Armstrong. At the hostel, investigators found a receipt for plastic surgery. The operative who had been sent out to take yoga classes said she didn’t think that she would have recognized Armstrong with her new look, Fernandez said.

“It almost worked,” he said.

