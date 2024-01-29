Town manager who saved son, 4, when they fell through ice remembered for ‘making sure things were better’

“I thought Kevin was a great guy,” Daniel Frye, chair of the Carmel Board of Selectmen, said in a telephone interview Monday. “He had the philosophy of making sure things were better than when you found him, and he definitely did that. He would always finish one project and be starting two more for the town.”

Howell, 51, was able to hoist the boy back onto solid ice, saving his life, before going under the frigid waters, authorities said.

The Board of Selectmen in Carmel, Maine, are meeting Monday to map out a painful future without Kevin Howell, a man of many roles in Carmel including town manager, who died Friday after he and his 4-year-old son fell through the ice on Etna Pond.

Carmel, a town of about 2,800 residents, is about 16 miles west of Bangor, Maine.

According to Maine authorities, Howell and his 4-year-old son, Sawyer, were walking across Etna Pond near their home around 6:30 a.m. when they both fell through the ice. Howell managed to put his son back on solid ice, then instructed him to run home and alert his mother, Kate, according to the Penobscot Sheriff’s Department and town records.

The house was about one-third of a mile away, officials said.

“The boy ran home, and notified his mother,” the department said in a statement “The mom told the young boy to stay at home, she called 911, and she rushed to help her husband. On her way, she grabbed an anchor and rope and ran down to the water.”

Howell’s wife secured the rope to the shore and went to help her husband, but ended up breaking through the ice, the department said. She, too, was unable to get out of the water.

Penobscot Sheriff Detective Jordan Norton responded to Etna Pond after dispatchers reported the 911 emergency, the department said.

“Seeing the wife in the water, he began crawling across the treacherous ice, holding onto the rope, and was able to pull the mother out of ice and get her to shore. He looked for the husband but could not find any trace of him,” the department said.

Norton escorted Kate Howell home as the Maine Warden Service and the all-volunteer Carmel Fire Department arrived on scene, but no one could locate Howell. His body was later recovered by divers from the Maine Warden Service around 1:40 p.m., officials said.

Frye said he spoke with Howell’s family this weekend.

“I can tell you they are very early in the grieving process,” he said.

According to Kevin Howell’s biography on the town webpage, the Howells moved to the town in 2014. Their son, Sawyer, was born in 2019.

“In his spare time, he enjoys woodworking, building cedar log furniture, working on and expanding his family hobby farm, and enjoying the outdoors with his wife and son including skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ATV trail riding, boating, fishing and hiking,” Howell’s biography states. “He also is an avid cook and loves to whip up meals for family and friends.”

In addition to being town manager, Howell also served as the tax collector, road commissioner, E-911 manager, website manager, treasurer, and Freedom of Access liaison.

“The town is grieving,” Frye said.

This is a developing story.





