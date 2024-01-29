Man arrested in Brockton in connection with string of armed robberies, authorities say

A 33-year-old-man was arrested Saturday in connection with three armed robberies in Brockton, officials said.

Tyrell Damon allegedly robbed a McDonald’s on Montello Street, Seasons Gas Station on Belmont Street, and a CVS on Centre Street, court records show. Damon is expected to appear in Brockton District Court on Monday.

Police are investigating whether Damon was also responsible for an armed robbery on Jan. 22 at Cumberland Farms on Crescent Street.