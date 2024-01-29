Man dies after multi-vehicle Hyannis crash, officials say

Police said one vehicle had driven over a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree near the side of the road.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving personal injury near 852 Bearses Way around 1:44 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles directly involved in an initial crash and a third vehicle that had run over debris caused by the impact of their collision, police said in a statement.

A 53-year-old man died following a multi-vehicle crash in Hyannis on Monday afternoon, according to Barnstable police.

Both drivers of the vehicles involved in the initial crash were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said. One of them, a 53-year-old Hyannis man whose name was not released, died soon after his arrival at the hospital. The other driver, a 58-year-old Plymouth man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can contact Lieutenant Mark Mellyn at mellynm@barnstablepolice.com.

