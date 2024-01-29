Man stabbed, infant injured following altercation in Lawrence, police say

A man sustained stab wounds during an altercation in Lawrence on Monday afternoon that also left an infant injured, police said.
The incident is not believed to have been a random act of violence, Lawrence police said in a statement.
Lawrence police responded to a report of an altercation near Newbury Street at about 4 p.m. and found the man suffering from stab wounds, the department said.
Before the confrontation began, the man had been holding an infant, who was not stabbed but was injured in the incident, police said.
Both victims were treated at the scene and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Boston hospitals, according to the statement, which did not include the victims’ identities or the man’s relationship to the baby.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police and State Police, the statement said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.