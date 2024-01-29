Woman hospitalized in Manchester, N.H. after getting stuck in garbage truck

A woman was rescued from the back of a garbage truck in Manchester, N.H., after she fell into a dumpster while taking out the trash, officials said.
After the trash inside the dumpster was emptied into the truck, it was compacted at least four times with the woman stuck inside, officials said in a press release.
The woman was yelling for help inside the dumpster but “was not alert enough to answer questions,” officials said.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the woman was lifted out of the truck in a stretcher connected to a harness. She was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. Her condition was not immediately available.
