‘Wealthy people buying vulnerable people’: Mass. brothel case highlights exploitative industry, advocates say

The women have not been publicly identified or criminally charged. They are victims, federal prosecutors say, brought here, in many cases from Asia, to be exploited.

Now, according to activists, the sex workers in the brothel ring that catered to the elite and wealthy in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs face the difficult challenge of breaking free from a violent, abusive industry that controlled their lives and the people who exploited them.

They were isolated and shuffled from city to city, with little contact with anyone besides the men they were forced to have sex with and the people accused of pimping them out.

Advertisement

“This case brings an attention to the disparity here: wealthy people buying vulnerable people,” said Cherie Jimenez, founder of the Eva Center nonprofit in Boston that’s aimed at helping women exit the commercial sex industry.

Jimenez said she was in the trade on and off for 15 years, finally leaving in 1990. She isn’t from Massachusetts, but the industry brought her here before she hit bottom. And here is where she embarked on the task of building herself back up, starting at University of Massachusetts Boston.

“That first year there I don’t think I talked to anyone,” she said in an interview. “You become so disconnected from what’s normal in life — you are so far removed from what’s normal and healthy. ... I had to, like, reeducate myself after it.”

The key, she added, was, “I had to redefine my life.”

That’s the challenge that she expects faces the women who worked at the Cambridge and Watertown brothels, she said.

“It’s about finding meaning in your life afterwards,” she said. She and others “take their own personal struggles and decide, ‘I want to help other people get out.’”

In November, federal authorities charged Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham of running an interstate prostitution network led by Han Lee. The trio, who authorities have said are not related, have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

Advertisement

An affidavit filed by a Department of Homeland Security agent in November said Han and Junmyung Lee in particular used “coercive tactics to maintain the fluidity and effectiveness of the rotation of women” among the brothels run out of several locations in Cambridge, an address in Watertown, and locations in Virginia.

The agent cited one instance, captured on surveillance video, of Han Lee walking a woman to an apartment at 90 Fawcett Street in Cambridge. After the woman went inside, Lee locked the door from the outside and left, the agent wrote.

Other tactics included preparing the apartment before the women arrived and delivering them food so they did not need to leave, the agent wrote.

The Homeland Security Agent wrote that the victims, who are largely Asian, were “persuaded, induced and enticed” to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia.

“In the simplest terms, the commercial sex workers only had to show up, work for sex, and get paid,” according to the affidavit. “All other aspects of recruiting and making appointments with customers and finding a location for the commercial sex to occur were taken care of by the prostitution network and the co-conspirators.”

The court filing describes common ways of isolating exploited women, advocates say.

Advertisement

“Across the board, isolation is a trafficker’s best friend,” said Mary Speta, executive director of nonprofit Amirah, Inc., which helps survivors of sexual exploitation. “You’re using isolation to create an alternative world.”

She said it’s common for handlers to move the exploited women around the state and the country. Partly that’s to chase profits by going to sites of major events or conferences, but it also keeps the women off balance and less likely to form connections.

“We have this absolute glamorized understanding of prostitution,” Speta said. “But most people trading sex are not doing so by choice.”

And, she added, the industry “regularly targets vulnerable people — mainly women and girls, and particularly women and girls of color.”

Often, she said, people are brought into the industry as they grapple with issues involving money, housing, or addiction issues. And then, Speta said, “what got you into commercial sex becomes a barrier to you leaving.”

That’s why when her organization begins dealing with someone new, she said, they assess “What are their unique vulnerabilities? How do we overcome poverty with this person?”

People with a prostitution charge on their criminal record have difficulty securing a job, can’t qualify for many housing programs, and can’t even volunteer at their kids’ school, Speta said.

“You’re taking someone who has nothing to their name ... and trying to build a life for them where they can pay their bills, they can reenter into society, they can rebuild,” she said.

Speta said she herself was exploited, selling sex on the North Shore for two years until she was able to make her way out about a decade ago. She said she was able to find a $400-a-month apartment and a job.

Advertisement

“That probably legitimately saved my life,” she said.

Seventeen of the men suspected of buying sex in the Massachusetts brothels have appealed to a judge against public “show cause” hearings in the case, which they say would violate their privacy and bring them shame and embarrassment when they have yet to be charged with a crime. But advocates warned against obscuring the role of sex buyers in a highly polished system of exploitation.

On Friday, Clerk Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey defended her decision to make the hearings public, saying in a court filing that the choice was intended to “promote transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the judiciary based on the widespread attention that the commercial sex ring case has garnered.”

She also defended not releasing some court documents, known as applications for complaint, in the case, saying the “pre-hearing publication of that information holds the potential to impact the conduct of the hearing in a manner that may be unfairly prejudicial.”

Court filings describe the alleged prostitution network as a slick, sophisticated operation, maintaining a frequent rotation of women that kept demand up and profits high. The paid-for sex was solicited via websites under the guise of advertising nude photo shoots. The sites would list the height, weight, and bust size of multiple Asian women available for appointments and depicted nude or semi-nude photos of the women, according to court filings.

Advertisement

After providing some personal information, sex buyers would receive a text offering “a menu of available options” at a brothel. Customers were informed that if they were caught making direct deals with the women they would be barred from future appointments.

The brothel operation was described by a federal agent as “high end.” The agent noted that one Fawcett Street unit in Cambridge that was being used as a brothel was rented out for more than $3,600 a month. One 2-hour sex appointment for a customer cost $640.

Some of the brothels offered commercial sex from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, according to court filings.

“Having a frequent rotation of females keeps demand, and therefore profits, high because new commercial sex workers provide a new experience for the sex buyers,” read the affidavit of the federal agent.

Lisa Goldblatt Grace, co-executive director of advocacy organization My Life My Choice, a nonprofit that fights against commercial sex exploitation, said that while the circumstances of this brothel case differs from what she sees in her everyday work, “the underlying reality follows the pattern we see universally: men with privilege buying people without.”

“It is paramount that these men be held accountable for the harm that they caused,” she said.

Jimenez, the advocate and survivor from the Eva Center, said that for men who pay for sex, “There has to be some kind of accountability here. It is unacceptable for them to think they can buy women.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.