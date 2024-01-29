Matthew Nilo, lawyer accused in Charlestown sexual assaults, appears in court; next hearing in March

Nilo, a New Jersey resident, is accused of raping or sexually assaulting eight women between 2007 and 2008, when he was living in Boston’s North End. Nilo has denied all allegations against him.

The entire hearing was about three minutes long and the matter was continued until March 14.

Matthew Nilo, the lawyer accused in a series of Boston rape s from over 15 years ago, was in Suffolk Superior Court Monday for a brief hearing on discovery motions in the case.

According to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, several of the assaults “followed a similar pattern.”

“The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning,” Hayden’s office wrote in a statement last year. Hayden said at the time that DNA evidence played a role in the investigation into Nilo.

Advertisement

Authorities have said they used a combination of new procedures to connect Nilo to the Charlestown rapes. Those cases were among the 100 such cases that Boston police reinvestigated over the past few years through a federal grant to revisit old DNA samples with current improved technology.

The police worked with the FBI to do forensic genetic genealogy testing, which involves running a DNA profile against databases for familial matches, rather than only for a direct match.

An attorney representing Nilo previously told the Globe he intends to challenge the constitutionality of such evidence collected by police and prosecutors used to arrest Nilo.

Nilo, who attended Boston Latin School, was hauled back to Boston last year from his apartment in New Jersey after a cold case investigation by Boston police and federal authorities connected him to the Charlestown assaults.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.