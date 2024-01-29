Healey tells officials state plans to convert Roxbury recreational center into shelter for migrant families

But in a letter Monday — which she sent to lawmakers and a city councilor who represent Roxbury — Healey laid out specific plans for using the center, which state officials said could start accepting families as soon as next Wednesday.

The first-term Democrat said last week that her administration was considering the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex as a third temporary overflow site to house those who have been waitlisted for a spot in Massachusetts’ overwhelmed shelter program.

State officials are planning to use a Roxbury recreational center as a new overflow shelter for migrant and homeless families, where as many as 400 people could stay through the spring, Governor Maura Healey told lawmakers and city officials Monday.

Healey wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Globe, that the shelter site would close by May 31, in time for the state to reopen the complex — and its pool — to the public by late June. The state plans to staff the shelter 24 hours each day, provide three meals a day for families, and use the same provider, AMI Healthcare, that currently works at two other state overflow sites in Quincy and at a former courthouse in Cambridge, Healey said.

She said the state would also provide “around-the-clock security,” laundry services, and legal assistance for the up to 400 people the shelter could house. Staff on site would also help families with school enrollment.

“While we continue to explore all options to meet the expanding needs of our Emergency Assistance Family Shelter system, the Administration is preparing for the use of the [Cass complex] in Roxbury as a temporary, emergency safety-net site,” Healey wrote in the letter.

“Our administration is also committed to working with the city and the Roxbury delegation to relocate all recreation programs to alternative sites,” she added.

A spokesperson for Healey did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday night.

The Cass complex in Roxbury is the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s only year-round indoor facility, according to the state’s website. It includes a 24,000-square-foot indoor field house and an outdoor pool for use during warmer months.

L. Scott Rice, the state’s emergency assistance director, had said the Healey administration was evaluating “numerous facilities,” including the Roxbury center, for homeless families, “especially those staying at Logan Airport overnight.” Scores of people have been sleeping in the airport’s Terminal E, including about 80 people on a night late last week, the Globe reported.

The potential of the state using the site had received a lukewarm reception at a virtual community meeting on Friday and among some city leaders.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lamented in a radio appearance Monday that the state was turning to the predominantly Black neighborhood to give up a local asset to address the migrant crisis.

“For the first community where this is being proposed to be Roxbury — a community that over so many decades has faced disinvestment, red-lining, disproportionate outcomes — it’s very painful, and it’s painfully familiar,” Wu said on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.”

The complex provides a place for seniors to walk an indoor track and is home to a track club that her own children have participated in, Wu said. The city and state officials had discussed using vacant schools or other vacant private properties, she said, but “there was nothing that was ready to go, according to the state’s specifications.”

“The city, we will step up, and we are already planning,” Wu said.

The overflow sites are designed for those waiting for a place in the state’s emergency shelter program, where officials say the demands have pushed costs to nearly $1 billion a year.

Of the roughly 7,500 families in the state system, about half are migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers, state officials have said. Roughly 1,300 homeless and migrant families were already staying in hotels, motels, or shelters in Boston, by far the most of any Massachusetts town or city.

