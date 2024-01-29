Mayor Wu files ordinance to move BPDA under City Hall, create city planning department

“We need the tools that we have and the structures that we have to be coordinated with all of our city functions and to be able to address the needs of today, not 60, 70 years ago,” said Wu in an interview with the Globe.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed an ordinance Monday to create a new city planning department and move the staff and functions of the Boston Planning and Development Agency under City Hall’s jurisdiction. The move is part of her larger effort that she says will redesign and promote efficiency, predictability, and transparency in the city’s development approval processes.

Wu’s proposal would bring the powerful development agency, which has functioned separately from the rest of city government for about seven decades, under City Hall, with its budget and oversight subject to City Council approval, and move its employees to the city’s payroll. A majority of the councilors will have to vote to pass the ordinance for it to become law.

It’s still unclear how the BPDA’s key functions and responsibilities will be different in the new arrangement; the department will have all the same powers and authority as the current BPDA.

According to the filed ordinance, the planning department will have distinct divisions for planning, design, development review, and real estate.

The ordinance also outlines a transition plan for BPDA staff, the vast majority of whom would become city employees on the first day of the new fiscal year on July 1. BPDA staff who have been with the agency for more than five years, or who are older than 50, will be allowed to stay on the BPDA payroll if they wish to keep their current retirement benefits rather than move over to the city’s pension system.

“It’s really important to make sure that we have staff continuity and people who’ve invested their lives in the work of the city are able to continue to have the benefits they worked for,” said BPDA director and the city’s chief of planning Arthur Jemison.

All new hires will be brought on as employees of the city of Boston.

Wu said the change is one of many steps her administration is taking to restructure and improve how the city approaches planning and development, a longtime priority of hers. In 2019, she released a white paper that advocated for abolishing the BPDA.

Last week Wu testified in front of a legislative committee in support of a home rule petition to dissolve the two legal entities the BPDA operates under, the Boston Redevelopment Authority and the Economic Development and Industrial Corp. of Boston, and combine them under a new quasi-governmental entity also called the BPDA. The petition also would change the agency’s stated mission to pursuing development focused on “resilience, affordability, and equity.” The current mission focuses on growth to promote “urban renewal” and “eliminate blight”.

In addition to pursuing legal changes to the agency’s corporate structure, Wu said Jemison has been leading internal reorganization and restructuring to streamline and clarify roles and operations.

Wu and Jemison are also working on reforming the city’s zoning code, and changing the Article 80 process, the agency’s current development-review process that requires public engagement and developer briefings.

But Wu said the legal changes outlined in the ordinance and home-rule petition are important to codify the changes to the agency’s structure and provide the foundation for the updated zoning, development review, and planning processes she hopes will increase predictability and transparency for both developers and community members.

“What I heard from so many residents across the city is that in order to have long term stability for how Boston makes land use decisions, we should not just rely on force of individual leaders... but instead, (streamline) our legal structures, organizational structures, and accountability mechanism to create that stability for the long term,” said Wu.

