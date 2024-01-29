Man to face charges after crashing into an MBTA bus, officials say

A 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital Monday after he crashed his Volkswagen into several parked cars and hit an MBTA bus head-on, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was speeding when he lost control of his car at the intersection of Ferry and Bolster streets in Everett, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Police said the man was driving with a suspended license and no car insurance. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He will face criminal charges, police said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.