Millis man charged with threatening to kill Jewish people in message left with Attleboro synagogue

Reardon is facing a charge of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, Levy’s office said.

John Reardon, 59, appeared Monday in US District Court in Boston, where he is charged with making the threats in a voicemail he left with the Congregation Agudas Achim, a synagogue in Attleboro, on Thursday, prosecutors said.

A Millis man is facing up to 10 years in prison after he allegedly threatened to kill Jewish people and bomb local synagogues in Massachusetts, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement Monday.

Reardon has been in police custody since his arrest and was remanded to the custody of US Marshals on Monday. A preliminary hearing and detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to court records.

Reardon’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday night.

“The allegations here about the series of threats Mr. Reardon made against the Jewish community are deeply disturbing and reflect the increasing torrent of antisemitism across our country and right here in Massachusetts,” Levy said in the statement.

In a two-minute message left with the synagogue, Reardon allegedly made numerous threatening statements outlined in court documents, including, “If you can kill the Palestinians, we can kill you,” and, “If you can bomb their [expletive] places of worship, we can bomb yours. If you can kill their children, we can kill yours.”

Authorities say he then dialed another local synagogue and a local Jewish affiliated organization. Meanwhile, an employee at Congregation Agudas Achim who heard the voicemail being recorded called Attleboro police, and Reardon was arrested later that day, according to court records.

“No one should have to fear becoming the victim of physical violence at the hands of an angry stranger,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the Boston FBI office, said in the statement. “While the FBI does not and will not police ideology, we take all threats to life seriously, and so should anyone thinking about making one.”





