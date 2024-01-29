New Hampshire lawmakers proposing ‘parental rights’ constitutional amendment

But unlike bills that were defeated in 2022 and 2023 , the current proposal makes no mention of gender identity. Instead, it focuses on limiting government interference with key components of the parent-child relationship.

Their move comes as lawmakers take a piecemeal approach to the topic, having repeatedly failed to pass a much broader “parental bill of rights” package that LGBTQ rights advocates have denounced as harmful to transgender youth.

Republican lawmakers plan to introduce a proposal this week to add a 74-word “parental rights” provision to the New Hampshire Constitution.

The proposal, Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution 17, states: “Parents have a fundamental right and responsibility to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children. Neither the state nor any political subdivision shall infringe these rights without demonstrating that its compelling governmental interest as applied to the person is of the highest order and not otherwise served. This article shall not be construed to apply to a parental action or decision that would end life or otherwise physically harm a child.”

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, who is cosponsoring CACR 17, touted the amendment’s forthcoming introduction in an email newsletter sent Friday. He said the amendment would enshrine an important idea in the state’s supreme law.

“We must always remember that it is the family, and not the government, who should have the ultimate say in how our children are raised,” he wrote.

While CACR 17 has bicameral GOP backing — sponsors include Osborne, House Speaker Sherman A. Packard, six other state representatives, and two state senators — a separate 34-word proposed amendment, CACR 25, is being sponsored by 10 state representatives.

The text of CACR 25 states: “Minor children have the natural right to the protection of their parents in the control of their health, education and welfare; therefore, parents have the natural right to provide protection to their minor children.”

Hearings on both proposed constitutional amendments are slated for Tuesday afternoon before the House Children and Family Law Committee.

To take effect, the amendments would need to secure the approval of at least 60 percent of lawmakers in both the House and Senate, and at least a two-thirds vote by the general public.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.