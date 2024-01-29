Day 7 out of school: Newton schools remain shuttered Monday as teacher strike continues

Monday marks the seventh day out of school due to the strike, the longest teacher work stoppage in the state since the 1990s.

Unable to break an impasse over the weekend, members of the Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association will continue to bargain Monday; the union, meanwhile, will incur a $50,000-per-day court-imposed fine for continuing the strike, which is illegal under state law. In total, the union now owes the state $425,000 for the strike that began Jan. 19.

Newton Public Schools students will remain home for yet another day on Monday as the longest teacher strike in Massachusetts’ recent history stretches into a new week.

The Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee both separately accused the other of rejecting contract proposals that each said would have allowed teachers to return to their classrooms.

The union has claimed the School Committee is not bargaining in good faith and has called on Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who could direct additional municipal funds to the district, to join members at the bargaining table. The School Committee, though, insists it is bargaining sincerely. But it says it cannot afford all of the union’s requests, which, if agreed upon, would require laying off employees.

On Sunday, both the union and the School Committee released outlines of their most recent proposals. The union provided its first revised offer related to teacher raises since mid-December, but it’s plan was still not “affordable” or “sustainable,” according to a School Committee update posted to the district’s website.

The new offer was part of a package proposal submitted by the union.

“We made a good faith effort to get the kids back in school,” During a Sunday night press conference, NTA president Mike Zelles said the union made a good faith effort to get the kids back in school, and blamed district and city officials for not coming to an agreement.

“They’re committed to beating us, to beating up the educators of the Newton Public Schools,” told reporters. “That is their goal, plain and simple.”

In a letter to the Newton community, Superintendent Anna Nolin said Sunday the district is prepared to support a number of disputed items, including more school-based social workers, a reduction of high school class sizes, an expansion of parental leave, and guaranteed higher salaries for instructional aides.

But she noted that “a lack of trust” was getting in the way of reaching a new deal.

The most significant item still under dispute is cost of living raises for educators.

Newton teacher salaries, which averaged $93,000 in 2020-21, are among the top quartile in the state. The union has argued, though, that salaries are not keeping up with the pace of inflation or with those offered by other well-off suburban Boston districts.

Nearly 12,000 students attend Newton Public Schools, 13 percent of which are from low-income households and nearly 20 percent of which have disabilities. According to an affidavit submitted to the Superior Court on Friday by Nolin, parents of special education students have submitted complaints to the state over missed instruction and therapies.

“More than likely, the Committee will need to make up services to these children and spend additional funds so these students do not regress,” the affidavit said.

The union will gather at 1 p.m. Monday at Newton City Hall for a rally.

Staff writer John Hilliard contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.





Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.