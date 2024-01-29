Why can’t Newton teachers, School Committee come to an agreement to end the strike? Here are the areas that continue to divide them.

The Newton Teachers Association offered a new package proposal Sunday, but after hours of back and forth, the teachers and the Newton School Committee remained at odds. Both parties posted outlines of their latest proposals late Sunday, showing the areas where they continue to differ.

Newton teachers remained on strike Monday for the seventh day, making it the longest teacher strike in recent Massachusetts history. Schools remain closed.

The two sides have compromised in some areas, including parental leave. Under the agreed terms, employees, including early career teachers who currently cannot take as much leave, would get up to 60 days of parental leave, with at least 40 of them fully paid. Employees could use their sick time to take the full 60 days fully paid.

Advertisement

But a number of other issues have left the teachers union at odds with school and city officials.

The two sides still disagree on these areas:

How does this compare to past Massachusetts teacher strikes?

Newton’s teachers have been on strike for over a week, making this the longest work stoppage by educators since the 1990s. But a half dozen unions also have gone on strike in just the last two years. Here’s how the Newton strike compares to those in length:

The teacher strikes in other Massachusetts districts earned educators raises and other benefits. Here’s a breakdown of some of what they won:

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.