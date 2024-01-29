North Atlantic right whale found dead off Martha’s Vineyard, officials say

The deceased female, which was estimated to be a juvenile because of her size, was located near Joseph Sylvia State Beach in Edgartown, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said in a statement Monday evening. The agency was notified that she was there Sunday afternoon.

NOAA Fisheries and the International Fund for Animal Welfare are working closely with Environmental Police, Edgartown police, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in coordinating the response, officials said.

The Tribe and IFAW were able to secure the whale, NOAA Fisheries said. IFAW said it was putting a plan together for a necropsy.

The animal was found entangled in a rope near her tail around her peduncle, where the tail fluke connects to the whale’s body, NOAA Fisheries said.

“While we don’t know the cause of death yet, we know that entanglements can lead to long term suffering and death,” IFAW veterinarian Dr. Sarah Sharp, who is part of the team that went to Edgartown, said in a statement. “We also know that entanglements must be prevented to save this species from extinction.”

About 360 North Atlantic right whales remain, which includes less than 70 reproductively active females, NOAA Fisheries said. This whale is the 37th documented mortality since 2017, according to the statement.

North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered since 1970. The main threats to right whales are fishing gear entanglement and vessel strikes, as well as climate change, which affects “every aspect of their survival,” NOAA Fisheries said.

A right whale calf was spotted after it was likely sliced by a boat propeller earlier this month off South Carolina, causing injuries that NOAA said were likely fatal, the Globe reported.

