Providence man sentenced to two life sentences, plus 50 years, for 2021 murder

Pinkerton was found guilty by a jury in June of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with intent to commit murder, committing a drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, and seven other charges, prosecutors said.

Isaiah Pinkerton, 26, will serve two life sentences plus 50 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions for his role in the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said in a statement.

A Providence man was sentenced Friday in Providence County Superior Court to serve double life sentences for murder and other charges connected to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old Warwick, R.I., woman, officials said Monday.

“It has been more than two years since Miya lost her life, and while we are painfully aware that nothing can return her to her family and friends, I hope today’s significant sentence brings some semblance of peace to everyone impacted by this unnecessary and tragic loss,” Neronha said in the statement.

On Aug. 1, 2021, police responded to reports that there had been a shooting on Olney Street in Providence and arrived there to find Brophy-Baermann being taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Using surveillance video, investigators determined that someone inside a dark sedan passing the shooting scene had opened fire on Brophy-Baermann and Sheron Robinson, prosecutors said. The vehicle fled the scene, but officers recovered two 9mm cartridge cases from the roadway and one bullet fragment from the victim’s vehicle, according to Neronha’s office.

Police connected Pinkerton to the crime after officers matched the spent casings from the Olney Street shooting to a ghost gun that was recovered from a backpack during a routine motor vehicle stop of a car in which Pinkerton was a passenger in December 2021, the statement said. The gun, its magazine, and the backpack in which it was found were all determined to bear traces of Pinkerton’s DNA, prosecutors said.

Pinkerton’s alleged accomplice, Shawn Mann, is awaiting trial after being indicted for murder and related charges in August 2022, Neronha’s office said.

Brophy-Baermann was about to begin her first job as a clinician at Reliant Rehabilitation in North Providence. She had graduated magna cum laude from the University of Rhode Island in 2019 before earning a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Northeastern University in Boston a few months before her death, according to previous Globe reporting.

Miya Brophy-Baermann was 24 years old when she was standing on Olney Street in Providence and shot. The Brophy-Baermann Family

