Man dies snowshoeing in Londonderry, Vt. ski area

A 60-year-old man died Saturday at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vt., after he collapsed from a “medical event” while snowshoeing with a group of people.
Around 5:40 p.m., Magic Mountain Ski Patrol, Londonderry Rescue, and Winhall Rescue responded to a distress call from the backcountry area of the ski resort and “rendered professional care quickly,” Magic Mountain Ski Patrol said in a statement.
“Lifesaving efforts by bystanders and the Magic Mountain Ski Patrol were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by Londonderry EMS,” Vermont State Police said in a statement.
State Police said they expect to release the man’s name on Tuesday after his family has been notified.
Advertisement
“It’s been a very tough evening here,” Magic Mountain Ski Area wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family. We thank the professionalism of our ski patrol who responded immediately as well as the heroic efforts of others in our extended family there at the scene when the incident happened. God bless our friend.”
The death is not considered suspicious, police said.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.