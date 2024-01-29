Man dies snowshoeing in Londonderry, Vt. ski area

A 60-year-old man died Saturday at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, Vt., after he collapsed from a “medical event” while snowshoeing with a group of people.

Around 5:40 p.m., Magic Mountain Ski Patrol, Londonderry Rescue, and Winhall Rescue responded to a distress call from the backcountry area of the ski resort and “rendered professional care quickly,” Magic Mountain Ski Patrol said in a statement.

“Lifesaving efforts by bystanders and the Magic Mountain Ski Patrol were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by Londonderry EMS,” Vermont State Police said in a statement.