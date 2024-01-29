Somerville City Council passes resolution calling for ‘enduring ceasefire’ in Gaza

“Our ceasefire Resolution was amended and passed overwhelmingly after what I believe was an extraordinary and meaningful City Council meeting,” Somerville Council President Ben Ewen-Campen, who sponsored the resolution, wrote on X after the measure passed Thursday. “I am deeply thankful to all of my colleagues for their graceful & passionate collaboration.”

The Somerville resolution also supported humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages being held by Hamas. It stated that councilors recognize “Israel’s right to defend itself within the bounds of international law” and described the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people as horrific.

The Somerville City Council passed a resolution last week calling for “an enduring ceasefire” in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the Cambridge City Council may follow suit Monday.

The resolution stated said city councilors recognize that “all life is precious” and that since the “horrific Hamas attacks” of Oct. 7, Israel’s military campaign against Gaza has caused a “catastrophic humanitarian crisis,” killing more than 24,000 Palestinians and displacing about 1.9 million people.

The measure said the council “affirms the right of all Palestinian civilians and all Israeli civilians to live in peace” and urged the Biden administration and members of Congress “to work towards an enduring ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages.”

On Monday, Ewen-Campen said believed Somerville was the first community in Massachusetts to pass such a resolution.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Municipal Association said the organization doesn’t track resolutions passed by city councils and select boards.

“I have honestly been floored by the enormous outpouring of support from community members who were moved and inspired by what happened at last Thursday’s City Council meeting,” Ewen-Campbe said by email.

“We heard profound testimony from community members directly affected by this war, Palestinian, Jewish, Israeli, and more, and no one was shouted down,” he said. “Of course we know that this is a small and largely symbolic act, but I truly believe that this process meant something to our community, and we are all praying for an immediate end to this unimaginable war.”

Before the meeting, some people were concerned that a public discussion of the measure could devolve into a shouting match, as has happened in other communities, he said.

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, for example, passed a resolution earlier this month that called for an extended cease-fire in Gaza and urged the Biden administration to press for the release of all hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid.

The resolution condemned the actions of Hamas as well as the Israeli government. Ceasefire advocates in the audience erupted into cheers and chants of “Free Palestine” after the vote.

“That is NOT what happened in Somerville last night,” Ewen-Campen wrote on X. “It felt like the opposite of that. We heard powerful, moving, devastating statements from beloved community members directly affected by this war, Palestinian, Jewish, Israeli.”

At Thursday’s meeting, Ewen-Campen said people had told him it was unnecessary for councilors to wade into a geopolitical debate.

“A number of people who are opposed to this resolution have asked me why waste the City Council’s time on an international issue that we have no control over,” Ewen-Campen said, according to a transcript of his remarks that he posted to X.

He said the resolution was “deeply important” to many community members and that one function of the council is to “advocate to the levels of government above us.”

The Cambridge City Council is slated to take up a similar resolution on Monday evening.

The resolution is sponsored by councilors Sumbul Siddiqui; Ayesha M. Wilson; Marc C. McGovern; and Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler, records show.

“We are sponsoring a ceasefire resolution on tonight’s agenda,” Siddiqui posted on X Monday, along with a copy of the proposed resolution.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.