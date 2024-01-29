Fatal Maine accident highlights the dangers of thin ice amid warmer winters. Here’s how to stay safe.

When it comes to determining whether ice on lakes and ponds is safe, “there are no guarantees,” according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

These stories from over the weekend are a stark reminder of the dangers of thin ice in the winter.

The town manager of Carmel, Maine, died after Friday he and his 4-year-old son fell into a frozen pond . On Saturday, five people on a side-by-side ATV crashed through the ice at Moose Pond in Bridgeton, Maine. And on Sunday a man in New Hampshire had to be rescued after he fell through the ice on the Connecticut River.

“Always consider ice to be potentially dangerous,” MassWildlife officials wrote on the agency’s website. “You can’t judge ice conditions by appearance or thickness alone; many other factors like water depth, size of waterbody, water chemistry, currents, snow cover, age of ice, and local weather conditions impact ice strength.”

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries of Wildlife officials recommend using an auger, chisel, or an axe to make sure that ice is at least 4 to 6 inches thick, and regularly checking the thickness as you move away from the shore. Avoid areas around bridges, inlets and outlets, and anywhere else where there is a current, because moving water can lead to unstable ice.

Pay attention to the color of ice, too. Blue to clear is the safest to be on if it’s thick enough; white ice or “snow ice” is only about half as strong, according to the agency’s website.

“New ice is stronger than old ice, though it never forms uniformly,” the agency’s website states. “It might be 12 inches thick in one spot but 20 feet away could be only two or three inches. It’s better to be safe when dealing with ice, if you don’t know, don’t go. It isn’t worth the risk.”

Ice that is more than 4 inches thick may allow for ice fishing or other recreational activities on foot, and ice 5 to 7 inches thick often allows for a snowmobile or ATV, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries of Wildlife. Never venture out on ice that is less than 4 inches thick.

“These thicknesses are merely guidelines for new, clear, solid ice,” the agency’s website. “Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe. Always check before you go!”

If you do fall in, MassWildlife officials say don’t panic, and if there are people nearby, call out for help. Don’t take take off any of your winter clothing, because the air trapped in your clothes can help keep you warm. Spread your arms out on an unbroken surface of ice and kick your legs to lift yourself out of the water, and once you’re back up onto the ice, lie flat (to distribute your weight) and roll away toward thicker ice.

If someone else falls in, MassWildlife officials say to remember the phrase “Preach-Reach-Throw-Go.”

Preach means to call 911 and yell to the victim that help is on the way.

Reach means that if you can reach the victim from the shore, extend an object — it could be a rope, tree branch, ladder, or even jumper cables — out to them.

Throw means to toss one end of a rope attached to something that will float to the victim.

Go means to go find help, the MassWildlife website states.

MassWildlife officials also remind pet owners to keep their animals leashed while walking near ice. If your pet falls in, go find help — do not attempt to rescue the animal by yourself. “Well meaning pet owners can easily become victims themselves when trying to assist their pets,” the website states.

When it comes to ice safety, unseasonably warm temperatures have not been helping matters.

“It’s been a lot warmer,” Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries of Wildlife, said in a telephone interview. “Last year we went through the same thing. We’ve been urging people to take precautions before going on the ice. Always check the ice before going out.”

In the case of the Moose Pond incident in Maine on Saturday, the five people who were riding the side-by-side ATV that went through the ice were in shallow enough water that they could stand on top the vehicle until rescuers arrived and brought them to shore safely, Latti said.

But not everyone has been so lucky. Latti said that addition to the death of the town manager in Carmel, there was another ice-related death in Maine in December. In that incident, an ice fisherman died after he broke through ice on Quakish Lake and drowned.

Earlier this month Colonel Kevin Jordan, chief of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division, issued a warning to the public about the situation, given the recent weather conditions.

“Caution is in order for those going out onto any ice, especially following the recent extreme fluctuations in temperature and precipitation,” Colonel Kevin Jordan, chief of New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division said in the statement. “With erratic weather conditions, some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be. We are urging people to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen waterbody.”













Emily Sweeney