R.I. Governor McKee seeks flexibility from FEMA for help with Washington Bridge

McKee’s office said he contacted FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to make the request. The news comes as pressure ramps up in East Providence and elsewhere for the state to take all available steps to deal with the bridge crisis.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Governor Dan McKee over the weekend called FEMA’s administrator to ask for flexibility under federal disaster law in an effort to try to get more US government help over the Washington Bridge closure.

The background: The Washington Bridge westbound closed on Dec. 11 after the state learned of major deficiencies, creating major traffic headaches on both sides of a bridge that takes Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River. Some have asked the governor if he will declare a state of emergency, including, most recently, the East Providence city council president. McKee’s office on Monday said the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicated that even if McKee made an emergency disaster declaration, Rhode Island wouldn’t qualify for funding or reimbursement under the Stafford Act, which provides assistance to states affected by disasters.

Over the weekend, McKee contacted Criswell “to request flexibility under the Stafford Act and any other support that FEMA may be able to offer Rhode Island,” McKee’s office said.

“The Administration will continue to explore all available options in collaboration with our congressional delegation,” said McKee spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha.

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency Director Marc Pappas has also been continuing to work with FEMA to pursue “any available funding options related to the Washington Bridge,” McKee’s office said.

In December, according to McKee’s office, the US Small Business Administration approved a different sort of declaration — an economic injury disaster — for the Washington Bridge’s impact on local businesses. Private and nonprofit organizations can apply for lower-interest loans under that declaration.

Also Monday, McKee said he was sending Joseph Almond, his senior deputy chief of staff, to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to provide “oversight and cross-agency coordination” on the bridge. Almond is the former Lincoln town administrator.

East Providence City Councilman Bob Rodericks, in a letter to the governor asking him to consider declaring a state of emergency, requested additional steps like the National Guard helping direct traffic at peak hours in East Providence, and for a halt to all non-emergency RIDOT projects in the state.

The state opened temporary westbound bypass lanes on the eastbound side within days of the westbound closure, alleviating — but not solving — the traffic problems caused by the bridge’s closure. The eastbound side of Interstate 195 is actually a totally separate and much newer bridge. The situation is leading to long highway commutes and traffic jams on local roads, with some residents in the hardest-hit areas reporting it’s taking them 25 minutes just to get out of their driveways.

Meanwhile the state Department of Transportation said last week that it expected to get reports and recommendations from engineers about “next steps” by late February or early March. One potential option on the table, the state said, is having to rebuild the westbound side.

