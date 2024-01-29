State to investigate Winthrop toddler’s death after ambulances failed to respond to 911 call

“No mutual aid was available in a timely manner,” Town Manager Anthony Marino said, after an hour-and-a-half meeting with Action Ambulance Services, the private company that Winthrop contracts for emergency medical services.

The officials defended the ambulance company that was called to the scene and suggested the failure lay with the mutual aid system through which towns receive outside help when their own ambulances are busy.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating why an ambulance was not available Friday to respond to a 911 call for a child in cardiac arrest in Winthrop, town officials said in a statement Monday.

The statement came three days after a 2-year-old girl in cardiac arrest was ferried to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in the back seat of Winthrop fire Chief Scott Wiley’s SUV, swaddled in a blanket, while receiving CPR from a firefighter. Wiley and two of his firefighters rushed to the scene after learning through radio dispatches that there were no ambulances available to take the child to the hospital. En route, Wiley encountered a State Police trooper who he recruited to escort the SUV into Boston.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at MGH about an hour and a half after her mother called 911 to report that she wasn’t breathing.

Cities and towns have agreements that their first responders can cover for other municipalities when needed. After the mother’s call came in, around 10 a.m. Friday, a dispatcher said over the emergency radio that one of Action’s ambulances was with a patient at Melrose Wakefield Hospital, about 20 minutes away. Another ambulance company was sending one of its ambulances to Winthrop from Revere, The Boston Globe reported.

Action Ambulance contacted ambulance providers with whom it has mutual aid agreements, including Cataldo Ambulance, Armstrong Ambulance Service, and Boston Emergency Medical Services, but none had any ambulances free to go to Winthrop, Michael Woronka, president and chief executive of Action Ambulance Service, said this weekend. Action Ambulance then made two requests for help over an emergency radio frequency that reaches about 20 ambulance service providers, he said.

Dennis Cataldo, president and chief executive of Cataldo Ambulance Service, confirmed Monday his company was among those called for mutual aid. He dispatched two ambulances, which arrived on the scene just after the Fire Department had left for the hospital. The ambulances were about two to three minutes away from intercepting the Fire Department before they went through the Sumner Tunnel, he said.

Slow ambulance response times have become a significant problem across the region, thanks to a confluence of factors that include staffing problems at EMT companies and overcrowded emergency rooms, which have led to delays in getting ambulances back on the road.

Last January, the Globe reported that ambulance response times for all 911 calls statewide had started to climb from seven to eight minutes in early 2022 during the first Omicron surge, and rose again at the height of the flu season the following December. In Boston, response times for the most urgent calls in December 2022 were the slowest since at least 2014, with some neighborhoods facing slower response times than others. DPH officials did not respond to requests for updated numbers on Monday.

The problems began in the months leading up to COVID-19, when the economy was booming and underpaid EMTs began leaving for better jobs, said Cataldo, who is also president of the Massachusetts Ambulance Association.

“Prior to COVID, the industry was paying about $16 or $17 an hour for an EMT,” he said. “By the time COVID was over, we were still paying about $16 or $17, maybe up to $18 an hour for an EMT, and Starbucks and Amazon and just about every other place of employment was starting folks in the twenties, $22 an hour. So it just became really, really difficult to make a play, to keep people in the industry.”

Emergency departments, meanwhile, also struggle with staffing and crowding, which can lead to delays as multiple ambulances queue up and wait for a triage nurse to admit their patients.

“You can’t just take a patient off a stretcher and put them in the waiting room if the emergency room isn’t able to take the patient immediately,” Cataldo said.

Cataldo said the EMT staffing situation has begun to improve in recent months, thanks to new rules issued by the DPH governing reimbursements from Medicaid and budget increases passed by the state last July. This has allowed companies to raise salaries.

Kevin Turner, Cataldo’s vice president of operations, said that while hospital wait times are currently not as bad in the past, they were still slowing down drivers. Individual ambulance calls were still taking longer than 90 minutes, due to a combination of hospital wait times and traffic. “Overall the traffic seems far worse postpandemic than it was prepandemic,” he said.

On Monday, Marino said the lack of ambulances available on Friday was a symptom of a “regional issue” that needs the attention of state legislators.

He declined to elaborate on the specific changes the state should make. He said those answers should come after a more thorough review.

WInthrop fire Chief Wiley suggested state grants to attract more ambulance staff could help keep more ambulances ready for calls.

Wiley and Marino both voiced support for Action Ambulance, saying the two ambulances assigned to Winthrop are the right amount for the peninsula town’s call volume.

In a statement, a DPH spokeswoman said the agency is “not aware of any response time concerns for this particular ambulance service.” The statement also noted that local jurisdictions are responsible for setting response time standards in their EMS service zone plans, which are required under state law. But there is currently no penalty for failing to file one. The DPH said the town of Winthrop currently does not have a DPH-approved service zone plan.





