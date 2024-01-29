Meeting planned after death of Winthrop 2-year-old driven to hospital by fire chief when no ambulance came

The girl was pronounced dead after she arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital about an hour and a half after her mother called 911 to report that she wasn’t breathing.

On Friday, Winthrop Fire Chief Scott Wiley and two of his firefighters rushed to a Pleasant Street home and drove the child, who was having trouble breathing, to the hospital after radio transmissions made it clear no ambulances were coming.

Winthrop town officials are expected to meet Monday to discuss the death of a 2-year-old girl who was brought to the hospital by the fire chief in his SUV because no ambulance was available.

Wiley and Michael Woronka, the head of Action Ambulance Services, the private company the town contracts for emergency medical services, have said town officials are planning a Monday meeting to discuss the incident.

Woronka said Saturday that ambulance delays are a growing problem and there is a nationwide shortage of workers who perform emergency medical services as a result of the difficult working conditions and low pay.

The ambulance company and fire officials did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of the child’s death, Elaine Driscoll, spokesperson for the Executive Office of Safety and Security, said Sunday.

Suffolk district attorney’s office spokesperson James Borghesani said initial autopsy results found the girl’s death was “consistent with an illness” and no foul play was involved. The district attorney’s office said it’s investigating, but said it had no further information on Sunday.

The child’s residence is owned by James A. Feeley, a former Winthrop police lieutenant, and his wife, according to state property records.

In December, Feeley, 56, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated child rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

His bail was set at $200,000, which he has not posted. He has remained in custody since the December arraignment, the district attorney’s office confirmed on Sunday.

He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Monday morning, court records show.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty told reporters the department had severed ties with Feeley.

At the time of Feeley’s arrest, officials said he had previously served as a foster parent. A spokesperson for the state Department of Children and Families said Saturday that no foster children have been residing at the home since last month.

The agency received a report about the child’s death and is investigating it, the spokesperson said on Saturday.

A young woman who answered the door at the child’s residence on Sunday declined to comment.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.