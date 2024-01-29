As buses of migrants arrive in Chicago suburbs, residents debate the role of their towns

Large cardboard boxes full of coats, hats, and gloves are tidily arranged along one wall. Volunteers are working there daily, accepting donations of socks, puffy North Face jackets, snow pants, and bars of soap. When busloads of migrants are dropped off in Wilmette — where their chaperones help them catch trains to downtown Chicago to be transferred to a shelter — they are met by volunteers at the Wilmette station and given a few essentials.

These days, it has also become a welcome center of sorts for migrants.

WILMETTE, Ill. — In different times, the tiny brick Metra station in the town of Wilmette in suburban Chicago was just a place where commuters grabbed lattes and waited on black metal benches before boarding trains to the city.

The migrant crisis in Chicago is intensifying well beyond the city limits. For more than a month, city officials said, buses from Texas have avoided Chicago entirely, dropping hundreds of migrants in suburbs that have been given no warning that they are en route. In December, Chicago enacted penalties for bus operators who drop off passengers outside of designated times and locations or without a permit. The dynamic has played out elsewhere as well, sending some migrants to New Jersey suburbs of New York City.

As the suburban drop-offs near Chicago have grown, residents concerned about the well-being of the migrants have raised funds and collected supplies. Many municipalities have quickly passed rules limiting buses similar to the restrictions set in Chicago, hoping to stay out of the fray. And some suburban residents are approaching their elected officials with growing alarm, making their feelings clear: We do not want any part of the migrant crisis.

In Wilmette, a town of 27,000 people where the median household income is about $183,000, dozens of residents have mobilized to help migrants with clothing and other needs before they board trains for the so-called landing zone in downtown Chicago, where they are routed to shelters around the city.

Jessica Leving Siegel, a nonprofit marketing consultant, lugged trash bags around the Metra station one night last week and directed her fellow volunteers. Leving Siegel, who wore a messy bun and a maroon T-shirt printed with the words “We are all refugees,” has organized clothing drives and helped migrants make money by shoveling snowy sidewalks in Wilmette.

“What I would like is for us to become the suburban landing zone,” she said.

Perhaps the town could also find landlords willing to rent to migrant families, she suggested. Or volunteers in Wilmette could open a “free store” modeled after those in Chicago that offer donated items to asylum-seekers in need.

If Chicago is overwhelmed by the flow of migrants, Leving Siegel said, there should be a role for suburban communities, too.

“We clearly have so many people who want to help,” she said. “Instead of just saying, ‘As we shuffle you onto the Metra, we’ll throw a coat on you,’ I think there is a lot more that we could do.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who leads a city of 2.7 million people, has signaled that he wants other Illinois cities to help accommodate the newly arrived migrants.

On Wednesday, Johnson said he would like Governor J.B. Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, to set up shelters for migrants outside Chicago. Although there are already 28 shelters in the city, Johnson said Chicago’s resources were stretched by the number of new migrants in its care — more than 14,000, at last count — and he has no plans to create more shelters.

“Shelters do not have to solely be set up and built in the city of Chicago,” Johnson said. “The state can do it wherever they want.”

Oak Park, a city just west of Chicago, has devoted hundreds of thousands of dollars to support migrants, including federal funds, and last week, it extended shelter aid for another month. Other suburbs have seemed far less eager to become involved.

Mayor Mike Turner of Woodstock, Ill., said he felt sympathy for the migrant families who were unexpectedly dropped off in his town in late December and then transported on a commuter train to Chicago, about an hour to the southeast.

But Turner, who described himself as “a bleeding-heart-liberal conservative” in charge of a diverse city with a sizable Latino population, said the issue came down to resources.

“There’s folks who think, well, maybe we should be doing more,” he said. “We all agree that these people matter because they’re human beings. But we don’t have the ability to manage immigration long term.”

Woodstock, like many other small towns, does not have homeless shelters or a robust government infrastructure that could provide housing or other significant needs to migrants from Venezuela, the country where most asylum-seekers have come from.

When Turner talks to other mayors in the Chicago area, he said, “We all agree that this is not something that we, as smaller municipalities, can manage.”

Ida Fiore, a volunteer from Lake Forest, who has helped organize care packages for migrants, said that ever since a busload of migrants arrived in nearby Highland Park in December, city officials and residents had worked to gather supplies for them.

The migrant crisis has been increasingly visible in Chicago — with families sitting on sidewalks in the Loop and other neighborhoods, asking for money on cardboard signs — and has felt more distant in the suburbs until recently, she said.

“The crisis is so obvious in the city,” Fiore said. “We’re asking ourselves: ‘What is the housing scenario for these people? Can a suburb provide any support and relief in the long term?’ And we all look at each other and have a lot more questions than answers.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.