Defense Secretary Austin returns to work at Pentagon after prostate-cancer surgery

Austin had been working from home since he was released from the hospital on Jan. 15 and has been “actively engaged with multiple leaders to include the White House, with the U.S. Central Command, with the chairman of joint chiefs, and of course maintains regular contact with Congress on a variety of issues,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told Bloomberg Television Monday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returned to work at the Pentagon for the first time in almost a month, as he continues to recover from complications linked to prostate-cancer surgery that left him hospitalized for two weeks and provoked a furor over delays in declaring his illness.

He returns to the office a day after the Biden administration announced that Iran-backed militants killed three American troops and wounded many more in a drone strike in Jordan over the weekend. The U.S. has launched a series of strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen and struck back at militants who had attacked US forces in Iraq and Syria.

“We all understand the serious nature of what we’re dealing with here, again working very hard to prevent a wider regional conflict while at the same time ensuring our forces can operate safely and security,” Ryder said.

A two-sentence statement from the Pentagon announcing Austin’s return didn’t mention the uproar surrounding his hospitalization or the calls from some Republicans to resign over the handling of his illness. Ryder told Bloomberg Television that Austin is doing physical therapy to treat “lingering leg pain.”

Austin underwent a prostatectomy in December to treat prostate cancer and was taken to the hospital in severe pain on New Year’s Day after developing a urinary tract infection and swelling that blocked his intestine. He didn’t tell President Joe Biden or Congress for several days that he’d been hospitalized, and waited even longer to disclose that he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

With assistance from Annmarie Hordern and Jonathan Ferro.