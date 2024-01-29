Harvard bid for morgue case dismissal is one more indignity to donors

Re “Harvard urges judge to dismiss morgue body parts case” (Metro, Jan. 20): It is just one more indignity to those who trusted Harvard that the university would seek to dismiss bereaved families’ claims that it be held liable for the alleged trafficking of human remains at its medical school morgue. Harvard says it is “deeply sorry” over the pain caused by the person charged in the case, but how could the university then be so indifferent to what the families are going through? The images in our minds of where our loved ones’ body parts could be on display are frightful and appalling. And it seems there is little we can do about it.

My father was always in pursuit of learning and admired the medical profession. He wanted to help in some way, so we trusted what we thought was one of the best medical schools in the country with the donation of his most precious gift. What if my father instead had donated millions of dollars or given a painting to the Fogg? Would someone on Harvard’s staff have been allowed to abscond as easily with that? No, because there is security and oversight. I wonder now whether there was more security around Harvard’s office supplies than there was over the body of my father.