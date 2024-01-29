Taiwan is showing the world how democracy can prevail

Re “The answer Biden should have given on Taiwan” (Opinion, Jan. 17): On Jan. 13, Taiwan set another major milestone in its democratic development by completing its presidential and parliamentary elections through a fair and free process. Once again, the Taiwanese people have shown the world that they will never succumb to China’s threats and coercion.
The US State Department, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the European External Action Service, among agencies of many other like-minded countries, promptly congratulated President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, highly commending Taiwan’s democratic accomplishments. The government of Taiwan sincerely thanks these friendly countries for their strong affirmation of Taiwan’s elections.
Before the elections, Taiwan was subjected to unprecedented electoral interference from China through such tactics as military intimidation, economic coercion, and disinformation. Despite China’s attempts to erode Taiwan’s democracy, Taiwanese voters chose to safeguard their hard-won, free, and democratic way of life.
As Jeff Jacoby rightly points out in his recent column, “the chief threat to peace and stability in Asia today is not democracy in Taiwan. It is belligerence in China.” This year, dozens of countries around the world will be holding elections. Taiwan would like to share its experience and help fellow democracies. We hope to turn Taiwan’s experience into a positive contribution to the rules-based international order because we believe and have seen that democracy ultimately prevails.
Charles Liao
Director General
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston