Taiwan is showing the world how democracy can prevail

Re “The answer Biden should have given on Taiwan” (Opinion, Jan. 17): On Jan. 13, Taiwan set another major milestone in its democratic development by completing its presidential and parliamentary elections through a fair and free process. Once again, the Taiwanese people have shown the world that they will never succumb to China’s threats and coercion.

The US State Department, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the European External Action Service, among agencies of many other like-minded countries, promptly congratulated President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, highly commending Taiwan’s democratic accomplishments. The government of Taiwan sincerely thanks these friendly countries for their strong affirmation of Taiwan’s elections.