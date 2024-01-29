A small bit of good news for the children of missing East Boston woman

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy nonprofit, announced Monday it is helping Morales Rojas’s children apply for a U visa , which was created in 2000 as part of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act . The application must include certified information about the underlying crime from a qualifying law enforcement agency . The organization said the office of Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan is playing that role and will provide such certifications needed.

Morales Rojas’s children, Kimberling, 16, and Justin, 14, now have a shot at that future thanks to a little-known immigration benefit available to victims of crimes or those who cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their criminal investigations, as well as to their family members.

Like many immigrants who move to America, Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, the East Boston woman who has been missing for 14 months , dreamed of a better future for the children she left behind in her hometown of Santa Ana, El Salvador.

“We believe Reina Carolina’s children are highly deserving of immigration protection and relief because of the tragedy that has transpired with their mother,” Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, told me. The group is providing free legal support to Kimberling and Justin in their U visa application process.

Ryan said in an interview that the U visa is a powerful tool that her office uses fairly often. “It doesn’t require that there actually is a prosecution in a case” for someone to apply for a U visa. That Ryan’s office decided to sign the certifications — a step left to the discretion of law enforcement agencies — is a tacit acknowledgment of the grave impact of Morales Rojas’s disappearance on her children and their status as indirect victims. “Any of us, if we were unfortunate enough that a family member went missing in another country, we would certainly feel that even being on the phone or zooming we weren’t necessarily close enough to the investigation,” Ryan said.

U visas were designed to serve several purposes. The visa provides humanitarian relief while helping police and other authorities investigate and prosecute certain crimes: domestic violence, human trafficking, involuntary servitude, and others. It can also lead to improved police trust and better community relations with law enforcement by incentivizing undocumented immigrants to report crimes they have witnessed or that have been committed against them.

Unfortunately, the program has been plagued by a big backlog. By the end of September, 2023, there were more than 340,000 pending U visa applications in the system. But there is a statutory cap of 10,000 U visa approvals per year. Last year, the government reached that limit in June.

Those delays are the reason why, according to Espinoza-Madrigal, Lawyers for Civil Rights will be asking the federal government to expedite Kimberling and Justin’s applications for U visas.

Morales Rojas’s children “have information and details that are highly relevant to law enforcement officers,” Espinoza-Madrigal said. “Providing them with humanitarian protection will allow them to be closer to the center of the investigation. These are all critical steps to help the children as victims of the crime but also to help resolve Reina Carolina’s disappearance.”

Ryan’s office deserves praise for signing those certifications, particularly because the practice can be widely inconsistent across the country. According to a 2019 report on U visas from the Immigration/Human Rights Policy Clinic at the University of North Carolina School of Law, many eligible certifying agencies “have ‘flat out’ or ‘blanket’ refusal policies.”

Alicia Morales de Díaz, Morales Rojas’s sister, told me that Kimberling and Justin got very excited upon hearing the news of the U visa certifications. “Despite our constant pain, this brought us happiness,” she said. “The children immediately started making plans. They said that when they get the visas, they could personally go to the police station and ask about their mom’s case. They also told me, ‘we’ll be able to go to college and we’re finally going to be able to make our mom’s dream come true.’ ”

