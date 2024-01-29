Former Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino knows a thing or two about offseason uncertainty

“It’s stressful,” said former Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino, who described himself on Thursday as having no offers but then reached an agreement on Saturday to return to the Mets for the 2024 season. “The people who are the most stressed out are if it’s your first time through it. You’re just so in the dark and there’s a lot of worry. It definitely helps to have gone through it a few times because you know that you can’t really predict it, so there’s no point in freaking out over it.”

While the matches between free agents and needy teams have been slow to develop, a wealth of players have been left preparing for a season when their team has yet to be determined. What’s it like to be a player with little idea about where you’ll be working over the coming months?

The late scramble to join a new team can come with unfortunate consequences. In 2021, Ottavino was traded by the Yankees to the Red Sox in late January, resulting in a rush to find a rental in Fort Myers, Fla.

“We ended up sight-unseen renting a place that we didn’t know anything about because it looked new-ish,” said Ottavino. “It was new-ish, but it was right across the street from the jail. That was kind of a shock when I pulled up the first day.”

Still, Ottavino is hardly panicked by the uncertainty, given his experience with the late-offseason trade and that he signed late free agent deals in 2019 and 2022. The 38-year-old, selected out of Northeastern in the first round of the 2006 draft, is instead excited about the prospect of a 19th professional season.

“It’s incredible because there’s so few of us left standing from my draft,” said Ottavino. “I have in my mind to be the last one standing. I’ve got to outlast [Max] Scherzer, [Clayton] Kershaw, and others.

“I always wanted to see it through. From a young age, my dad talked about the ultimate goal is playing till you’re 40, and I have a chance to potentially do that. It’s surprising, but also not surprising, given that the seed was planted in my brain a long time ago to be that type of guy. And I’ve always just loved the game. I think it takes kind of a weird obsession or a love to keep doing it because it does slap you in the face all the time.”

Ottavino, taken with the No. 30 overall pick, was the last player from Northeastern to be picked in the first round. The drought seems likely to end in July.

Huskies outfielder Mike Sirota is projected as a first-rounder. Baseball America pegged the 6-foot-3-inch righthanded hitter — who posted a .344/.470/.674 line with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 55 games as a sophomore, then had a strong Cape League season — as the fifth-best draft-eligible prospect entering the 2024 season.

“He truly does project as a potential five-tool guy,” said Northeastern coach Mike Glavine, whose program ranks in the preseason Top 25. “He’s got a plus arm that’s in the mid-90s. He’s a 6.4 runner in the 60. He can really fly. He’s got great power, even though he’s not a power hitter yet. He’s still physically maturing. Defensively, he plays a premium position in center field and covers a lot of ground. The last tool, the hit tool, is just really special. It’s a high-contact swing, he uses the whole field really well, takes what’s given to him. His swing decisions, his hand-eye coordination, and his command of the strike zone are really, really elite.”

On the subject of the draft: The Red Sox held their scouting meetings this past week to plan coverage in advance of the 2024 draft.

The Sox have used less draft capital on pitchers than any team in baseball in recent years. They haven’t used either of their first two picks on a pitcher since 2017; they haven’t selected a pitcher with a pick higher than No. 99 overall since taking Tanner Houck in the 2017 first round. With Craig Breslow tasked with building a pitching pipeline, will the Sox place a different emphasis on scouting and drafting pitchers?

“That’s a good question,” said assistant GM Paul Toboni, the team’s director of amateur scouting from 2020-22. “We’re actively talking through ways to bring pitching into our system through a variety of different ways, and obviously the amateur space is a big one. It’s easier to access high-end pitching talent if you pay for it. We’re actively talking through those things, but it’s not like we’ve settled on the strategy one way or the other.”

While Breslow was with the Cubs from 2019-23, Chicago used its first-round pick on a pitcher in three of the five years, and used one of its top two picks on pitchers in each of the five drafts. In 2022, the Cubs used 12 of their first 14 picks on pitchers, led by first-rounder Cade Horton — ranked by Baseball America as the fifth-best pitching prospect entering 2024.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.