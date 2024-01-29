How have other coaches before Jerod Mayo done when replacing an NFL legend?

Yet the challenge in establishing his footing extends beyond that, in an organization whose culture and decisions were controlled chiefly by Bill Belichick for 24 years , with limited external influence. It’s been a closed system — something that likely amplified success for two decades and magnified shortcomings in recent years. And, of course, the standard against which Mayo will be judged is startlingly high.

The task facing Jerod Mayo with the Patriots is formidable. The first-time head coach is inheriting a team that finished 4-13 this season, one that requires a complete rebuild of its offense.

How difficult is it to step into the shadow of an NFL coaching legend?

How have other coaches fared when following in the footsteps of coaches who combined longevity with championships? Outside of Belichick and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid, there are 12 NFL coaches who won at least two Super Bowls with one team. What happened when they left, and who was asked to replace them?

▪ 11 of the 12 replacements were, like Mayo, first-time NFL head coaches.

▪ 5 of the 12 were, like Mayo, internal selections; four of those internal coaches lasted three years or fewer, while the fifth kept a championship machine humming.

▪ 4 of the 12 won at least one Super Bowl.

▪ 5 of the 12 reached the playoffs in their first year.

One of the coaches who checked every box on the above list was George Seifert. He was the 49ers defensive backs coach for three seasons and defensive coordinator for six before he was tapped to take over for Bill Walsh prior to the 1989 season. Seifert said his nine years working as an assistant for a strong ownership group set him up perfectly to take control once Walsh stepped aside.

“I basically grew up in the system,” said Seifert. “I went to work for Bill as an assistant, and learned how everything operated on a daily basis. How we handled players and drafted players and so forth. So it was a pretty smooth transition when I eventually became the head coach.

“We also had a very active and generous owner who enabled us to get some of the players we had and keep the players we needed. That was a big part of the process.”

Seifert also was presented with a virtually immaculate roster that was coming off a Super Bowl win under Walsh, and he had some team-building advantages when stacked against the modern-day NFL. In an era before the salary cap, San Francisco could carry Joe Montana and Steve Young at quarterback simultaneously, not to mention elite talent like Jerry Rice.

That being said, there was still pressure not to mess things up.

“The only anxiety I felt was from my wife,” said Seifert, who ended up winning Super Bowls XXIV and XXIX. “She told me all the time not to screw it up. I had that pressure in my house every day.”

Among those 12 cases, the similarities between Mayo and Bill Cowher are perhaps the most striking. Both franchises (the Patriots and Steelers) are run by families whose consistent approach — in this case, sticking with the same head coach over multiple decades — was one reason behind their championships. And both teams faced the unpleasant prospect of figuring out a way to separate themselves from a legendary coach whose teams had struggled through a post-dynasty stretch.

Mayo, a former linebacker, is a 37-year-old first-time head coach following a legend whose teams struggled in the final years of a Hall of Fame coaching career.

Likewise, Cowher was a 34-year-old former linebacker when he was hired in 1992, a first-time head coach who was following a legend whose teams had struggled in the final years of a Hall of Fame coaching career.

In his introductory press conference, Mayo was straightforward when asked about the challenge of succeeding Belichick.

“I’m not trying to be Bill,” he said. “I think that Bill is his own man. If you can’t tell by now, I’m a little bit different even up here. But what I will say is the more I think about lessons I’ve taken from Bill, hard work works. Hard work works, and that’s what we’re all about.”

It took him 14 seasons, but Bill Cowher (above) brought a fifth Super Bowl title to Pittsburgh after the four that Chuck Noll won. ELAINE THOMPSON/Associated Press

Shortly after he was announced as the new Steelers coach in January 1992, Cowher explained his philosophy when it came to following a legend in Chuck Noll who had multiple Super Bowl victories on his résumé.

“I think you can never get caught up in trying to match what he’s done,” Cowher said. “The guy is a legend, and he’s done a fantastic job. When I was a kid, I had a chance to see that city. Almost a whole atmosphere regarding the people of Pittsburgh rose to a new level because of the success of the Steelers.

“The one thing you have to do is look to create some consistency, some kind of continuity in your staff, continuity in the players, continuity, and what you’re trying to do systematically. That gives the players a chance to start playing and not thinking.”

Patriots fans looking for commonalities between Mayo and Cowher should be encouraged by the fact that Cowher was able to institute a fairly rapid turnaround. The Steelers went from a 7-9 mark in Noll’s last season to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in Cowher’s first season. They were back in the Super Bowl in his fourth season. The Steelers were .500 or better in each of Cowher’s first six seasons.

So what awaits Mayo? For a rookie head coach following in the footsteps of a legend, the challenge of honoring your predecessor and still doing your part to make your mark can be a difficult needle to thread. But Seifert says that, in the end, success all comes down to a simple philosophy.

“Be yourself,” Seifert said. “Don’t try and be the legendary coach that you’re replacing.

“Like me, he sort of grew up in that environment, and he understands how things are put together. You are your own person, with your own thought processes, and you have to depend on that. They wouldn’t have selected you if they didn’t think you weren’t capable of getting the job done.”

