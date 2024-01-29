Bishop Feehan shows some Steel to again push past Bishop Fenwick in a girls’ basketball showdown

The game had plenty of similarities to the Dec. 22 meeting in Peabody, as the Shamrocks overcame a slow start to pull away from Bishop Fenwick, 58-47. Both teams are now 11-2 and the Shamrocks will be the top team in Division 1 when the MIAA power ratings are released Tuesday morning, while Bishop Fenwick would be No. 2 in Division 2 if the school had not been given a postseason ban for the year.

ATTLEBORO — While Monday’s clash between Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick was a nonleague game, it had all the intensity of a Catholic Central League tilt.

“These are tough kids; mentally tough,” said Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores. “We’ve played in a lot of big games already this season, and a lot of these kids have good experience down the stretch last year. But I think playing a tough schedule, we’ve experienced some close game situations.

“We were down one at Fenwick in December — they actually joked that we scored one more today than we did at Fenwick at halftime.”

Junior guard Madelyn Steel scored in bunches to pace Feehan with 20 points, helping her team stay in the game early with 10 of their 18 first-half points. She was the only one in double figures for the Shamrocks, as Mollie Mullen and Julia Webster each added 9 points, and Charlotte Adams-Lopez chipped in with 8.

That was enough to overcome another monster contest from Bishop Fenwick senior forward Cecilia Kay, who had 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks, while sophomore forward Caitlin Boyle added 13 points.

Feehan closed the third quarter on a 12-3 run to take a 36-31 lead into the fourth, but also had to play without senior forward Brooke Canty due to a left ankle injury. The Crusaders played the final eight minutes without senior guard Isabella Lopez-Marin, who picked up her fifth foul as time expired in the third quarter.

“It hurt a lot. She controls the ball, and she plays great defense,” Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis said of losing his point guard. “It hurts a lot, some of our other kids off the bench are playing a little timid … No one on our team handles the ball like Bella, so she can handle a lot of pressure.”

Fenwick pulled even at 36-all, but Steel nailed a pair of 3-pointers and started a beautiful baseline out of bounds play with a touchdown pass to Adams-Lopez, who fed Lily Singer (5 points, 13 rebounds) after Adams-Lopez drew a charge in the lane on Kay for a 48-38 lead with 2:36 to play.

“We committed to the pressure and our defense created our offense,” said Dolores.

The Crusaders scored the first seven points as Feehan started 0-for-4 from the floor with five turnovers, before Samantha Carlson made a short jumper with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.

Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores and her players react to a call on the floor in the third quarter. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Bishop Fenwick’s Anna Fertonani (5) drives to the basket against Bishop Feehan in the first half of Monday's nonleague matchup. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff