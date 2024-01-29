Eagles and Terriers delivered on the hype, and other takeaways from the weekend in men’s college hockey

▪ BC students started lining up early Friday afternoon for the series opener that evening, with the line snaking around Conte Forum 90 minutes before game time.

The answer after last weekend’s sweep by BC was a resounding yes, and both schools delivered a big-time atmosphere each night. This week’s review begins with a look at some of the more entertaining moments from the weekend.

As the much ballyhooed series between the Boston College and Boston University men’s hockey programs drew closer, it may have been fair to wonder if the showdown could live up to all the hype.

Once inside, the fans were loud as they waited for the teams to emerge. BC took the ice wearing new gold alternate jerseys that served as a nod to different eras of Boston College hockey. The eagle on the front was the same logo BC wore when coach Greg Brown skated for the team from 1986-90.

When the series shifted to BU, the Terriers were ready to bring the same energy for a Red the Rink promotion at Agganis Arena. With the team sporting red uniforms typically worn on the road, fans were encouraged to wear red and were given glow sticks that turned red when the team took the ice.

▪ With the series sweep, BC (18-4-1) moved into the top spot in the PairWise, the system used by the NCAA selection committee to determine the tournament field. The PairWise uses three criteria: record against common opponents, head-to-head competition, and RPI (ratings percentage index).

BU (16-6-1) did not drop far behind, coming in at third behind North Dakota, which moved up to second with a sweep of Denver.

▪ For all the talk about BC’s offense, it was their defensive play that seemed to set the tone. The Eagles allowed just four goals in the two games.

“When you have a young team like we are, that’s usually the area that you have to grow the most,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “You get some pretty high end players that are used to having the puck on their stick for long stretches of time. So the key for them and for us as a team was to manage the puck. Just having the right intentions really is the most important thing.”

▪ The Terriers will have to move quickly to put the sweep behind them when they take on another crosstown rival Tuesday, traveling to Matthews Arena to face Northeastern (9-12-2).

“It’s good to kind of get past what happened this weekend and get back on the ice and play hockey,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “I think for our group, if you asked them, they’d rather play another hockey game than practice. We practice so much in college, it’s kind of fun to have a schedule like this where we have all these games coming up, as long as you’re playing well.”

The Huskies have won three of four, and are coming off a sweep of Merrimack to move out of the Hockey East basement. They played BU three weeks ago, losing, 4-3, in overtime at Agganis Arena.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” said Northeastern captain Justin Hryckowian. “This weekend was a good test for us. We showed a lot of resiliency. The work that we’re putting in is starting to pay off a little bit, and that’s a credit to our coaching staff and the boys in the locker room.”

NU will borrow a page from BC’s playbook and will have Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly sing the national anthem Tuesday night. The game will air on ESPNU.

▪ Harvard (4-12-3) is coming off a split in which it bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Cornell on Friday to defeat Colgate, 6-3, on Saturday. After a tough start, the Crimson have won three of the last five.

“I think we’ve kind of realized what it takes to win games,” said junior defenseman Ian Moore. “Every night, you need to bring your best game in order to have a chance for success, and I think that’s something we’re trying to work on.

▪ For the second year in a row, Quinnipiac defeated UConn in the championship game of the CT Ice tournament on Saturday, 4-3, at the XL Center in Hartford. Friday’s semifinals drew 4,633 as UConn defeated Sacred Heart, 6-2, while Quinnipiac blanked Yale, 1-0.

Saturday’s championship game drew a slightly larger crowd of 6,429. The tournament is still relatively new — this was the fourth year that Connecticut’s four Division 1 men’s ice hockey programs competed in the event, and it marked the first time it was played in Hartford. Last year Quinnipiac served as the host.

UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh lobbied for the tournament to be held at the XL Center.

“I think it’s the best venue in the state,” Cavanaugh said ahead of the Sacred Heart game. “I hope we make this a permanent home for the tournament, because I think it needs a permanent home, and the proximity for all our schools is pretty much right in the middle.”

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 17-6-2; they are eighth in the PairWise. UConn is 11-12-2.

▪ Providence (14-7-2) sits at 10th in the PairWise after a sweep of UMass Lowell. The Friars opened the series by jumping out to a 6-0 lead en route to a 7-2 win at Tsongas Center, then rallied from a 3-1 deficit at home to force overtime, where Austen May delivered the game-winner.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.