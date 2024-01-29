MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: Catholic Memorial has company in Division 1

Catholic Memorial retained the top spot in Friday’s updated MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings for boys’ basketball, but North Andover, Worcester North, Lowell, and Lawrence are closing the gap with three weeks left in the regular season. The five teams are separated by 1.7 percentage points entering a key stretch of league play and nonleague showdowns.

Franklin, the second-ranked team in the Globe’s Top 20, could join the top five soon after moving up from No. 10 to No. 6 following Tuesday’s impressive 67-46 win over Division 2 contender Mansfield. The Panthers beat Milford, 81-53, on Friday.

In Division 2, Leominster stayed atop the rankings by 0.3 percentage points over defending champion Malden Catholic, but the Lancers earned a big Catholic Conference road win over BC High Friday and could pass the Blue Devils in Tuesday’s update. Despite a 7-6 record, MC has the highest opponent rating in the state.