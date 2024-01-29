As Bruins hit All-Star break, the question remains what they might do before the trade deadline

For his part, Marchand, the club’s first-year captain, has been on a heater the last few weeks, and his Bruins likewise have been the hottest team in the East.

They’re not obligated to return until it’s over over by the palm trees, whenever the beachside steel drums stop beating, or perhaps they end the eternal quest to find that lost shaker of salt.

Brad Marchand and the vast majority of his Bruins teammates swapped out skates for swim trunks Saturday night and headed for a week of sunshine, all of them intent on boosting their plus-minus rankings to a minimum +75F these next few days.

The Li’l Ball o’Heat, closing in on his 1,000th regular-season game, posted four multi-goal games in January and contributed 11 goals and 19 points in the post-Christmas romp that on Monday morning had the Bruins tied with Vancouver atop the Original 32 standings.

“We came back from that break, regrouped, and you see that everybody has bought in from that time,” said Marchand, his club clicking at 12-2-3 since the NHL’s brief Christmas hiatus. “There was a feeling-out period from the start of the year. We had a lot of new bodies — a lot of guys learning a new system, playing up in the lineup, playing more minutes. That all has an impact on how a team comes together.”

Now with 33 games to go in the regular season — and the March 8 trade deadline lurking low in the slot — the focus for coach Jim Montgomery, captain Marchand & Co. becomes maintaining their recent standard.

The front office, meanwhile, has the next month-plus to decide if this is a roster capable of locking down what would be only a second Stanley Cup in the last 52 years. General manager Don Sweeney historically has been active around the deadline, when convinced there’s a reasonable shot at a long playoff run.

The standings would suggest Dealin’ Don will be at it again.

“We still need to get better at boxing out around our net and covering the slot, because our goaltenders are being asked to make too many good saves,” Montgomery said as his charges headed for the team bus following Saturday’s 6-2 win in Philadelphia. “Besides that, just continue to build on our offensive game.”

That hardly provides a template, or even hint, at how Sweeney might look to get his assets in a row in the coming days, though added heft on the backline has been an obvious need all season. The defensemen have increased their offensive contribution of late (now at 21-79—100 for the season), but they’ve been short on the thump factor ever since free agents Connor Clifton and Dmitry Orlov departed in July.

In-season call-up Parker Wotherspoon has added some moxie back there, Montgomery frequently lauding the journeyman’s willing spirit. That helps. Yet there’s added concern about No. 3 left D Derek Forbort, who again exited the lineup Saturday amid concern that his lingering groin injury could lead to more time on the sideline. Forbort’s size, reach, and penalty-killing skills have made him a valued six-packer.

Even with Clifton here last spring, Sweeney felt compelled to add Orlov, whose offense and art for stepping up and clobbering attacking wingers in the D-zone added to the backline’s stout image. Rookie Mason Lohrei, back to building his game in AHL Providence, no doubt will be added to the varsity playoff roster. He shows a lot of promise, but his skills don’t address the lack of smack factor back there.

The Bruins came out of the weekend ranked seventh overall in penalty killing (82.8 percent). Solid, but not as sharp as it was early in the season. The dip in part reflects Forbort being sidelined for 25 of the 49 games prior to the beach break.

Keep in mind, Marchand and Charlie Coyle also are key PK contributors up front. Montgomery has a handful of other forwards to buy Marchand and Coyle some shorthanded relief — which can be critical in a grinding seven-game series — but Sweeney’s deadline eye could be trained on adding a third- or fourth-liner with both attitude and PK skills.

A year ago, with the Bruins cruising along to a record-setting 65-12-5 finish, Sweeney added Orlov in back, along with Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway up front. The end result, a Game 7 loss to the Panthers in Round 1, was a shock that still resonates, particularly among the fan base. The moves, though, proved exceptional, even if all three ended up being only rentals.

Last year’s moves look only more poignant at the moment because it is again a roster, backed by exceptional goaltending by Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, that is capable of a long run.

The net, the most critical position of all, is covered. David Pastrnak, with more goals (94) the last season-and-a-half than anyone in the league, is their game-breaker. Coyle and Pavel Zacha have proven to be surprisingly solid 1-2 top-six pivots in the post-Patrice Bergeron-David Krejci era.

It could be asking too much of Sweeney to come up with the 2024 version of his Orlov-Bertuzzi-Hathaway haul, but it’s undoubtedly a roster worthy of sacrificing some draft capital and maybe a prospect or two for a chance to win that elusive Stanley Cup shaker of salt.

“You always want to get better,” mused Marchand as he walked to the bus at Wells Fargo Center. “Our game is nowhere near perfect. You still see a lot of times in games where we can be better, and I think we have to continue to be better for 60 minutes — be aware of time and score, first five minutes and last five minutes of the game. Puck play.”

Cutting back on penalties, said the captain, is another priority.

“From where we were at the start of the year to where we are now, we’ve made tremendous leaps,” said Marchand, “and if we can continue to do that and continue to build, we’re going to be a really good team.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.