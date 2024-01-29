JD Davison rewarded with G League honor after strong start with Maine Celtics

“That’s an awesome thing,” Mazzulla said before the Celtics faced the Pelicans on Monday. “That should be something that you go for, but I just don’t want guys to think that they need to be defined by that, and so that’s a great individual award for him, and I’ve seen him grow as a player since when he first got here, especially just his approach to the game and his defense, and so that affirmation is great.

Davison, a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft, is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Maine Celtics this season. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he was pleased to see Davison receive the recognition, but stressed that his goals should remain larger.

Celtics guard JD Davison on Monday was chosen for the G League’s Up Next event at NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis next month.

“But at the end of the day, it’s just the constantly small details, the defense, the reads, the execution, the professionalism, like those things are awarded over a longer period of time, so I hope he enjoys it and understands the process at the same time.”

The 28 players were chosen from a combination of fan voting and league selections. They will be split into four teams and compete in two semifinals, followed by a championship.

Centers are hurting

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on Monday missed his second game in a row because of the left ankle sprain he suffered in Boston’s win over the Heat last Thursday. Also, backup center Luke Kornet was sidelined because of the left hamstring tightness that caused him to leave Saturday’s loss to the Clippers.

“They both did their own version of a workout [Monday], just to kind of see how they feel,” Mazzulla said, “and I think it’ll be kind of like a day-to-day thing.”

Tatum does his part

The Celtics held Cancer Awareness Night at TD Garden on Monday. As part of the event, star forward Jayson Tatum met with children from Christopher’s Haven, a home and community for young cancer patients and their families. The group included Xavier Goncalves, the 10-year-old cancer patient Tatum befriended last year and has visited at Christopher’s Haven several times.

Ryan back in Boston

Matt Ryan, who had stints as a cemetery maintenance worker and delivery driver as he chased his pro basketball dream, signed a two-way contract with the Celtics during their NBA Finals season in 2021-22.

But his winding journey did not end there. He signed with the Lakers last year and then signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves after he was waived. Prior to this season he signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans, and he was called up from the G League’s Birmingham Squadron for Monday’s game.

“He’s a true professional and high-character guy,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “We love having him on our team, grateful to have him this season … He can shoot the cover off the ball when he’s open and he’s an extremely hard worker. Even when he couldn’t shoot [because of an elbow injury], he was in the gym all day, on elliptical machines, doing sprints. He was doing everything he could to get himself in great condition so that he can come back and contribute. So you can’t have enough guys like Matt.”

