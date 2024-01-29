Celtics mount furious fourth quarter to soar over Pelicans, avoid third straight home loss

Brandon Ingram did most of his damage inside the arc. He was aware of hunting mismatches and had little trouble getting to his spots for clean mid-range attempts. In the first quarter he overpowered Sam Hauser, and in the second he put the pressure on Oshae Brissett and was rewarded with trips to the foul line.

After the Celtics inched out to an early lead, the Pelicans surged in front with a 17-3 run that was sparked by a pair of Herbert Jones 3-pointers. New Orleans’s early offense was precise and purposeful, with players making extra passes to turn decent shots into wide-open ones.

The Celtics trailed for most of Monday’s game against the Pelicans and looked to be on their way to a third consecutive home loss, but put together an impressive comeback in the final quarter to defeat New Orleans, 118-112.

Advertisement

At the other end, the Celtics’ long-range woes from the Clippers game resurfaced. In the first half Jayson Tatum was 5 for 5 inside the arc, with some clean finishes, but 1 for 5 beyond it. Hauser, who seemingly could miss at the start of the season, was just 1 for 4 despite getting some clean looks. Jaylen Brown missed all three of his attempts. And Derrick White followed up his 0-for-8 effort against the Clippers by going 1 for 7 in the first half.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jrue Holiday passed up an open layup and found him for a wide-open look in the left corner just before the second-quarter buzzer, but the attempt skidded off the rim, leaving Boston 6 for 25 in the half. Boston has relied heavily on the 3-point shot this season, but Holiday’s choice illustrated part of the issue in the first half, when Boston was 14 for 20 inside the arc and had great success getting to the rim.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Celtics did manage to slice a 17-point second-quarter deficit to 60-50 at the break.

Boston started the third quarter with a 10-2 burst that was capped by an Al Horford 3-pointer. Zion Williamson initially kept Boston at bay, converting four consecutive baskets in the paint, increasing the degree of difficulty as he went.

But with the Pelicans leading, 68-60, the Celtics unspooled a high-energy 16-5 surge. The Garden erupted when the Celtics came up with a scramble for a loose ball and Holiday found Hauser for a 3-pointer. That was followed by a Hauser cutting dunk that gave Boston a 76-73 lead, its largest of the night.

The Pelicans regrouped, however, bouncing back by attacking the rim and pushing ahead by 6 at the start of the fourth before a pair of Williamson baskets gave them a 92-81 edge. But the swings were far from over.

This time, the Celtics answered with a 13-2 burst. White might have gotten a needed jolt of confidence by hitting a simple runner off the glass, because moments later he drained a 3 from the top of the key that tied the score at 94.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.