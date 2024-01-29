Chiefs coach Andy Reid denies accusation made by inactive wide receiver Kadarius Toney

“Well, obviously he’s been on the injury report. That part is not made up by any means,” Reid replied, when asked about the post on a Zoom call with local reporters Monday. “He’s been working through some things and he’ll be back out there.”

Toney was ruled out of Sunday’s AFC Championship game win in Baltimore because of his hip and personal reasons following the birth of his daughter. But in an Instagram Live post, the 25-year-old insisted amid a stream of expletives that, “I’m not hurt.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid denied providing inaccurate injury information about Kadarius Toney after the wide receiver went on an expletive-laden social media rant in which he appeared to accuse the team of lying about his health.

The Chiefs return to practice Thursday.

Teams and coaches can be fined by the NFL for issuing inaccurate or misleading injury reports.

Toney has not played since Week 15 against the Patriots, when he let a pass slip through his hands for an interception. He also had a dropped pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown in Week 1 against Detroit, and his much-publicized offside penalty in Week 14 against the Bills wiped out a go-ahead touchdown reception in the closing minutes.

According to multiple reports, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu will miss the Super Bowl after tearing an ACL in the AFC Championship game. After being suspended by the league for the season’s first games for violating the personal conduct policy, a ban that resulted from an alleged domestic violence incident in January 2023, Omenihu recorded a career-high seven sacks.

Record prices for Super Bowl tickets

Tickets on at least one secondary-market site were the most expensive in Super Bowl history Monday, underscoring the anticipation of the game’s Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. Oh, and the great possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Chiefs play the 49ers on Feb. 11.

The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 in the morning. That’s nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. It’s also more than the previous high of $7,046 for the 2021 game in Tampa, Fla., between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. The cheapest ticket on TickPick for this year’s game was $8,188, more than the $5,997 low price at this point last year.

Falcons’ Morris names coordinators

Falcons coach Raheem Morris began assembling his staff, appointing Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator and Jimmy Lake to run the defense. Both assistants followed Morris from the Rams, where the new Atlanta coach served as defensive coordinator.

Morris also announced that Marquice Williams has been retained as special teams coordinator, a role he held the last three years under previous coach Arthur Smith, who was fired hours after the Falcons finished their third straight 7-10 campaign.

Robinson served as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator the last two seasons. Lake is a former head coach at the University of Washington who spent this past year as the assistant head coach in Los Angeles.